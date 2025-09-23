Padikkal in frame for Windies Test series

MUMBAI: Before two members of the successful Ajit Agarkar-led senior selection committee step down on Sunday, the current five-member panel will meet a last time to pick the India squad for the two-Test home series against West Indies. Ajit Agarkar and the selection committee are inclined to build for the future and groom the 25-year-old Devdutt Padikkal in Test cricket. (PTI)

During their tenure, they have taken some bold decisions when their mettle was tested. Suryakmar Yadav was named the T20I captain and Shubman Gill the Test skipper, while stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma went into Test retirement. In comparison, their last meeting together this week should be one of the easiest. After Gill’s side exceeded expectations to draw the last Test series in England, most of the players pick themselves.

Among the couple of spots up for grabs, the selectors need to pick a wicket-keeper in place of Rishabh Pant, who is undergoing rehabilitation following his foot fracture. Pant shared an Instagram post on Monday of his cycling session at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru. However, he is likely to miss out. There is no confirmation if he has resumed batting and keeping.

It is a pretty straightforward choice with Dhruv Jurel for the main keeper’s role. If they pick a reserve gloveman, Narayan Jagadeesan will hold his place after being called up as cover for the Oval Test. Jurel consolidated his position scoring 140 against Australia A in the first four-day game with Jagadeesan making 64 as an opener.

Agarkar’s panel – Subroto Banerjee and S Sharath are the selectors who step down – will have to mainly deliberate on the future of Karun Nair. For his consistent performances in domestic cricket, they rewarded him with selection for the England tour, recalling him after seven years. The seasoned batter, however, was unable to translate his run spree in the international arena. He was not a total flop either. Nair, 33, got just one fifty, but while he was at the crease in England he looked equipped in terms of technique to handle quality bowling.

Given that the home series against West Indies, and later against South Africa, will be comparatively easier, it is understood that Agarkar and Co are inclined to build for the future and groom the 25-year-old Devdutt Padikkal. The left-handed batter from Karnataka has strengthened his case with a big hundred (150) against Australia A. He played one Test on the last Australia tour. If the selectors feel a more experienced player is needed, they have an option in Shreyas Iyer.

SPIN COMPETITION

There’s heavy competition for places among the spinners. Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav will make up the spin attack. If India decide to have four spinners then Axar Patel should be in the squad. Axar has got a good record on turning tracks, but Washington performed so well in England with bat and ball that he has made himself undroppable.

For the all-rounder’s spot, Nitish Reddy will also come up for discussion. The pace bowling all-rounder is now fit and is in the India A eleven for the second unofficial Test against Australia A that started in Lucknow on Tuesday. However, on spin-friendly tracks Axar has an edge.

In pace bowling, India are expected to be at full strength with Jasprit Bumrah likely to make himself available. India’s team management is particular about Bumrah’s workload. Though there’s no gap between the Asia Cup – the final is on Sept 28 -- and the first Test (starts on October 2), the continental event being a T20 tournament, there’s limited workload on the bowler. Also, India is based at one place, Dubai, which saves the players travel fatigue. The first Test is at Bumrah’s home city, Ahmedabad.

The selection meeting could be held virtually either on Wednesday or Thursday, on the second or third day of the India A-Australia A tie.