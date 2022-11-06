Home / Cricket / PAK vs BAN: Shadab Khan breaks silence on Shakib Al Hasan's controversial dismissal in virtual quarter-final at T20 WC

PAK vs BAN: Shadab Khan breaks silence on Shakib Al Hasan's controversial dismissal in virtual quarter-final at T20 WC

cricket
Published on Nov 06, 2022 12:48 PM IST

Shadab Khan, who dismissed Shakib Al Hasan in his match-changing over against Bangladesh, was asked about the controversial dismissal of the veteran all-rounder during the innings break.

Pakistan's Shadab Khan appeals for the wicket of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Staging an impressive comeback for the Babar Azam-led side in their must-win clash against Bangladesh on Sunday, Pakistan's star spinner Shadab Khan bagged the crucial wicket of Shakib Al Hasan in match No. 41 of the ICC World T20 2022 at the Adelaide Oval. A dubious Decision Review System (DRS) dismissal of Shakib courted fresh controversy in Bangladesh's final game of the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup.

Shadab, who dismissed Shakib in his match-changing over against Bangladesh, was asked about the controversial dismissal of the veteran all-rounder after the end of Bangladesh's innings. Speaking to the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup on Sunday, Pakistani all-rounder Shadab came up with a blunt response while recalling the dismissal of the Bangladesh skipper. The Pakistan vice-captain also backed struggling Babar to deliver the goods for the Green Army.

“So far so good. Bowlers have done their job. We assessed the conditions well. Hopefully, batters do the same. Slower ones (are effective) for fast bowlers, and if you bowl slow as a spinner you will also get help. The umpires gave it out, so it's out (Shakib's decision). We have world-class openers. Babar hasn't performed well but he's a big match player,” Shadab said during the innings break.

Earlier, South Africa's stunning defeat at the hands of the Netherlands turned Bangladesh's meeting with Pakistan into a virtual quarter-final at the Adelaide Oval. Spinner Shadab picked up two wickets in the 11th over as Babar's deputy handed Shakib a golden duck after removing Soumya Sarkar.

Spinner Shadab managed to take two wickets and conceded 30 runs in his 4 overs while superstar pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pick of the bowlers. Pacer Afridi picked up four wickets and leaked 22 runs in 4 overs. Playing a sublime knock for the Shakib-led side, opener Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 54 off 48 balls as Bangladesh posted 127-8 in the low-scoring encounter at the Adelaide Oval.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

t20 world cup shakib al hasan shadab khan
Sunday, November 06, 2022
