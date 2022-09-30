PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I: Babar Azam on cusp of equalling Kohli's batting record, set to join Rohit in elite list

Babar Azam-led Pakistan outclassed Moeen Ali's England in their previous meeting to draw a healthy lead over the visitors in the ongoing seven-match series. On Friday, Babar & Co. will meet Jos Buttler-less England in the 6th T20I of the seven-game series at the Gaddafi Stadium. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan smashed a quick-fire 63 off 36 balls to help the hosts register a 6-run win over the Three Lions at Lahore.

Pakistani opener Rizwan has been the leading run-getter in the seven-match series. Rizwan has amassed 315 runs from 5 matches against England in the Three Lions' ongoing tour to the Asian country. Rizwan's partner-in-crime and Pakistan skipper Babar showcased a batting failure in the 5th T20I against England. Pakistan's all-format captain perished for 9 off 12 balls in the previous encounter.

ALSO READ: 'I wasn't always like this. When I first started playing cricket...': Jasprit Bumrah opens up on dealing with setbacks

Hoping for an improved show against England in the 6th T20I, Babar can also enter his name in the history books on Friday. The premier batter of the Green Army needs to score 52 more runs to complete 3,000 runs in the shortest format of the game. All set to join Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in an elite list, Babar can become the fifth player in the history of T20I cricket to score 3,000 runs.

Only Kohli, Rohit, Martin Guptill and Paul Stirling have scored 3,000 runs in the shortest format of the game. Former Indian skipper Kohli is the quickest batter to score 3,000 runs in T20I cricket. Kohli achieved the massive milestone in 81 innings. If Babar ends up scoring 52 runs in the 6th T20I, the Pakistan skipper can match Kohli's feat on Friday.

Babar has amassed 2,948 runs from 80 innings. The 27-year-old has played 85 matches for the former world champions in the shortest format. The swashbuckling batter is the second-highest run-getter in the seven-match series between hosts Pakistan and England. Averaging 48.50 against the Three Lions, Babar has accumulated 194 runs in 5 matches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON