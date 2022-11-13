PAK vs ENG: Ben Stokes credits 2 England stars for propelling Jos Buttler and Co. to second T20 World Cup title

Showing nerves of steel in the summit clash of the ICC World T20 2022 on Sunday, all-rounder Ben Stokes masterminded England's impressive win over Babar Azam-led Pakistan at the grandest stages of them all - the T20 World Cup. Stokes slammed an unbeaten half-century to make sure England finish ahead of Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Playing one of the most memorable knocks of his T20I career, Stokes top-scored for England as the Jos Buttler-led side secured their second World Cup title in the shortest format. Stokes' 52 off 49 balls and a small cameo from Harry Brook (20) guided England to a 5-wicket win over Babar's Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Speaking after propelling England to its second T20 World Cup title at the MCG, all-rounder Stokes credited teammates Adil Rashid and Sam Curran for delivering the goods with the ball in the final. Bowling heroics from Rashid and Curran turned the T20 World Cup final into a low-scoring encounter at the MCG.

"In finals especially when chasing.. you probably forget all the hard work before that, how we bowled, Adil Rashid and Sam Curran won us the game. It was a tricky wicket and one that you never felt in, so to restrict them to 130-odd bowlers have to take a lot of credit for that," Stokes said after the match.

Rashid bagged the jackpot wicket of Pakistan skipper Babar in the World Cup final. The spin wizard leaked 22 runs and bagged 2 wickets in 4 overs. Rashid's partner-in-crime Curran emerged as the pick of the bowlers in the T20 World Cup final. Curran picked up 3 wickets and conceded just 12 runs in 4 overs. All-rounder Curran was also named the Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup.

Speaking at post match ceremony, Stokes also revealed how Buttler-led England recovered from the heartbreaking loss to Ireland at the T20 World Cup 2022. “With that (defeat to Ireland) being so early in the competition we obviously had to address it, say what had to be said and then let it go. In tournaments like these you can't carry baggage with you, that was a little blip on the way, credit to Ireland for turning up and beating us, but the best teams learn from their mistakes and not let it affect them. Pretty good evening. Representing your country in World Cups is amazing. It has been a good one,” Stokes added.

