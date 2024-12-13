Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim retires from international cricket

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim on Friday announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to his nine-year career, just six months after making a comeback during the T20 World Cup. Imad Wasim during 2024 T20 World Cup(AP)

The 35-year-old, who was instrumental in Pakistan's Champions Trophy-winning campaign in 2017, had retired last year before a stellar run in the Pakistan Super League prompted a return to international cricket in the T20 format.

A white ball exponent, Wasim took to 'X' to announce his retirement after playing 130 international matches across ODIs and T20Is for Pakistan.

"After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket. Representing Pakistan on the world stage has been the greatest honour of my life, and every moment wearing the green jersey has been unforgettable," Wasim wrote.

"Your unwavering support, love, and passion have always been my biggest strength. From the highs to the lows, your encouragement has pushed me to give my best for our beloved country."

The spin all-rounder, however, added that he will continue playing domestic and franchise cricket.

"While this chapter comes to an end, I look forward to continuing my journey in cricket through domestic and franchise cricket, and I hope to keep entertaining you all in new ways. Thank you for everything. Pakistan," he said.

Shortly after reversing his retirement decision, Wasim was named in Pakistan's squad for the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

However, Pakistan endured a disappointing campaign which ended in the group stage.

Wasim's final outing for his country was in June this year during the T20 World Cup against Ireland in Lauderhill, USA.

From 75 T20Is, Wasim scored 554 runs and took 73 wickets.

The Welsh-born Wasim made his international debut for Pakistan in May 2015 in a T20I against Zimbabwe in Lahore.