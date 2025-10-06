Pakistan batter faces ICC's fury over Code of Conduct breach during India Women's World Cup game

Pakistan batter Sidra Amin was found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the Women's World Cup game against India on Sunday at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Amin was the top scorer for Pakistan in the run chase of 248, having smashed 81 runs in 106 balls, but her efforts went in vain as the side lost by 88 runs, suffering a second successive defeat in the tournament. Pakistan's Natalia Parvaiz and Sidra Amin cheer each others during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan (AP)

The incident took place in the 40th over of Pakistan's innings after Amin was dismissed by Sneh Rana. Having narrowly missed out on a century, and taking her side home, a frustrated Amin forcefully hit her bat onto the pitch after the dismissal.

Amin was reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the Code of Conduct. She was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.” In addition to being reprimanded, one demerit point was added to her disciplinary record. This was her first offence in a 24-month period.

Level 1 offences comprise a minimum sanction of an official reprimand and can extend to a fine of up to 50 per cent of the match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

On-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Nimali Perera, third umpire Kerrin Klaaste and fourth umpire Kim Cotton had levelled the charges.

Sidra admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shandré Fritz of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, negating the need for a formal hearing.

On Sunday, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana won the toss and chose to bowl, restricting India to 247 in 50 overs. In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for just 159 runs in 43 overs, as Amin lacked any support from her teammates. In fact, it was the only half-century of the game in Colombo.

The win helped India take the top spot in the league stage of the World Cup, a point ahead of defending champion Australia.. They had earlier defeated Sri Lanka in a rain-marred game in Guwahati last week. Pakistan, on the other hand, lost both their matches thus far in the tournament. They had earlier lost to Bangladesh in their opener.