‘Pakistan cannot challenge India’: Irfan Pathan weighs in on T20 World Cup match boycott row, predicts last-minute twist

Even though PCB still hasn't given an official confirmation to ICC, former cricketer Irfan Pathan feels that Pakistan might change its mind and make a 'U-turn' on its decision to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India. Both sides are scheduled to face each other on February 15 in Colombo, but Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, confirmed on Wednesday that the players will not take the field against India. Irfan Pathan weighed in on the India vs Pakistan boycott drama.

According to reports, the ICC is hoping the PCB will backtrack amid the possibility of sanctions.

‘It does not look like Pakistan can challenge India’: Irfan Pathan Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pathan said, "In the group stages, you won't see any challenges. Pakistan has decided to boycott the match against India, but that U-turn can happen anytime now. Even if they make a U-turn, will they be able to give us a challenge?"

"If you look at the previous World Cup or previous matches between India and Pakistan, it does not look like Pakistan can challenge India. Not once or twice, India have beaten Pakistan thrice in the 2025 Asia Cup. India have total dominance over them," he added.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that the team will travel to Colombo for the match, irrespective of Pakistan's decision.

According to reports, co-hosts Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wrote to the PCB, urging them to reconsider their controversial decision, which could have an adverse impact on tourism in the island nation. Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Salman Agha has said the team will abide by the government's directive.

"Yeah, the India game, it's not in our control. It's a government decision, and we respect that. Whatever they are going to say, we do that. We're also playing three other games, and we are very excited about that. Yeah, we lost to the USA in the last World Cup, but that's history now. It's a new World Cup, a new team, and a new combination. And we are very excited for that," he said.