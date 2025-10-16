PAK captain Salman Agha attracts strictest punishment for losing to India thrice in 15 days; to be sacked by PCB: Report

Pakistan are all set to remove Salman Ali Agha as T20I captain following three consecutive defeats to arch-rivals, India, within 15 days in the Asia Cup 2025. As reported by PTI, the Pakistan Cricket Board is expected to appoint all-rounder Shadab Khan as his replacement, framing the move as a strategic reset ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan's captain Salman Agha attends a practice session at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy in Dubai(AFP)

The immediate trigger for the decision is Pakistan’s winless record against India during the Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Green fell to their neighbors in the Group A clash on September 14, again in the Super Fours on September 21, and most damagingly in the final on September 28.

The final proved especially bruising. Pakistan were stationed at 113 for one at one stage in the game, but then they collapsed spectacularly, losing nine wickets for just 33 runs and getting bundled out for 146. India’s left-arm wrist spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, orchestrated the collapse with figures of 4 for 30, exposing the fragility of the line-up against quality spin.

It was a tense chase for India, but Tilak Varma ensured that the Men in Blue went for the line, playing an immortal knock of 69 runs. India managed to win the game by two wickets, securing a record-extending ninth Asia Cup title on a politically charged evening that underscored the performance gap between the two sides.

Agha Salman did not have a great tournament with the bat. He scored only 72 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 80.90 while averaging just 12. Besides having failed with the bat, his captaincy decisions faced criticism throughout the tournament. The hat-trick of losses to India added to the fire, with sources indicating both performance metrics and public perception had encouraged the necessity for the change.

Why Shaadab Khan?

Shadab Khan brings experience and tactical flexibility. The leg-spinning all-rounder has played 112 T20Is for Pakistan and has previously served as vice-captain, with multiple leadership stints in different leagues across the globe.

According to the PTI report, Shadab is currently recovering from shoulder surgery and will assume the role once he returns next month. His dual skills as a middle over spinner and a lower-order batter provide the tactical balance for a squad struggling to find the right combination.