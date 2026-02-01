Pakistan captain Salman Agha breaks silence after government seals India T20 World Cup clash fate: ‘Humaara decision...’

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha on Sunday issued a response after the team were not given permission to take the field against India on February 15 in the Men's T20 World Cup. The Pakistan government confirmed that the team would indeed be participating in the 20-team tournament set to be played in India and Sri Lanka; however, it was also announced that Pakistan will be forfeiting the game against its arch-rival in Colombo. Pakistan's captain Salman Agha plays a shot against Australia. (AFP)

Just shortly after this announcement, Agha was asked for his take on the matter, and he responded that the players did not take the call. He stated that whatever the government tells them to do, they will follow it.

"We are going to the World Cup. Humara decision nahi hai, hum kuch nahi kar sakte. (The decision not to play against India isn't ours, so we cannot do anything about it.) Whatever our government, the PCB chief tells us to do, we will do that only," Agha told reporters after the conclusion of the third and final T20I against Australia on Sunday.

Also Read: Pakistan forfeit hands India free points: PCB puts Salman Agha and his boys in danger of quick elimination Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the country's Interior Minister, had stated that the final call on participation in the World Cup will be taken by either January 30 or February 2. There was a pin-drop silence on January 30, hence it was expected that the announcement would come on Monday.

However, Naqvi met with Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, on Sunday, and the meeting began in the evening. Around 8 PM IST, the official verdict came, sending ripples within the cricket fraternity. It is also worth mentioning that the call on the T20 World Cup was announced on the same day as the third T20I between Pakistan and Australia in Lahore.

Once the confirmation came in, Pakistan also unveiled the official jersey for the upcoming marquee tournament, which sees the team placed in Group A alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA. It remains to be seen how the ICC reacts to the latest development; however, it doesn't paint a pretty picture, considering the tournament is less than a week away.

The broadcasters are expected to witness severe losses considering the match between India and Pakistan always rakes in the moolah for everyone involved.

Pakistan to begin campaign on February 7 Pakistan, which will play all its T20 World Cup matches in Sri Lanka, will begin its campaign on February 7, the opening day of the tournament, against the Netherlands.

The 2009 champions will aim to win the tournament for the second time. In the 2024 edition, Pakistan failed to even make the semi-finals after losing to India and the USA in the group stage.

Pakistan have already announced the squad for the World Cup, with Agha set to lead the team. The side's preparation for the tournament has been ideal considering they defeated Australia 3-0 in the three-match T20I series.