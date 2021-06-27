Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq stresses on importance of England tour

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Sunday stressed the importance of the England tour for his team. Speaking at a virtual press conference organised by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Misbah said that the tour will be a big step in the team's preparation for the T20 World Cup later this year.

"England is always an important tour for us especially with the T20 World Cup just a few months away. We know England is a force in the white-ball format so it is a big opportunity for us to play against them," he said.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and as many T20I matches against England which will be followed by five T20Is and two Test matches against the West Indies.

The former Pakistan captain further said that he is eager to welcome back fans at the stadiums.

"We came here last year too, but when there are spectators at the ground, the atmosphere becomes different altogether and I can feel that," said Misbah-

"I am not sure whether we can go out or meet friends here but we are being in the quarantine for the last seven days which were tough days but we will start practice tomorrow.

"As a head coach, I would prefer to be in the lockdown, as it keep us together as a team, no matter we are in a team room, meal room or at the ground. Last year when we came here, we were cut off from our families but the whole team became a family," he said.

"We must understand that form is not permanent so we will try to utilise this isolation time to bring back their (players) form.

"We are looking forward to a competitive cricket against the host nation. The good thing is that our bench strength is strong enough to counter any team in any conditions," Misbah signed off.

