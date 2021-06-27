England vs Sri Lanka ODI series to go on despite match referee testing positive for Covid

The three-match ODI series between England and Sri Lanka will be continued with 'alternative arrangements' after the ICC match referee for the third T20I between the two teams Phil Whitticase was tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) informed that all those who were in close contact with Whitticase will be tested for the virus.

"Following a PCR test administered on Friday 25 June at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that ICC Match Referee Phil Whitticase has tested positive for COVID-19," ECB said in a statement.

According to ECB, Whitticase will now observe a period of 10-days of self-isolation from June 25, in accordance with the UK Government's protocol on quarantine.

"Whitticase, who was officiating during the three-match Vitality IT20 Series between England and Sri Lanka, is well and is asymptomatic," the statement added.

"Those impacted will have to self-isolate for 10-days until 7 July. No members of the two teams were impacted. Alternative arrangements will be put in place to ensure Tuesday's ODI goes ahead as planned," ECB further added.

England defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in three-match T20I series.

