Pakistan could be booted out of Asia Cup as aftermath of Pahalgam attack: ‘If you’ve got 2 countries fighting…'

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has made a bold prediction that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) might get disbanded in the coming months, amidst the tension between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. The BCCI is the co-host of the multi-nation continental tournament, which is scheduled to be held this year, but in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, things have changed drastically, and the government of India has taken some bold decisions in recent times. Sunil Gavaskar asserts Pakistan can't take part in the Asia Cup. (AP)

Gavaskar made it crystal clear and stated that it is highly unlikely for Pakistan to take part in the Asia Cup.

"BCCI's stance has always been what the government of India tells them to do. So I don't think it would be any different when it comes to the Asia Cup. India and Sri Lanka are the hosts for this particular edition of the Asia Cup, so it depends on whether things have changed at all, but if things haven't changed, I can't see Pakistan now being part of the Asia Cup, which is going to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka," Gavaskar told Sports Today.

Gavaskar asserted that a lot of it will depend on whether things change in the next couple of months between the two nations, but said that the future of ACC is also at stake now, and it will be disbanded if the situation doesn't improve.

"I don't know how it will be. It might be that the Asian Cricket Council could well be disbanded, and you could just have a three-nation tour, that could well have a three-nation tournament, or a four-nation tournament with maybe Hong Kong or UAE being invited. So that could well happen, the Asian Cricket Council could well be disbanded. But I think it is dependent on what happens in the next couple of months," he added.

Earlier this year, India didn't travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy and played all their matches in Dubai, including the final, where they outclassed New Zealand to win the title.

'Won't be surprised if ACC gets disbanded'

Gavaskar said that the BCCI will invite the other teams to play in a multi-nation tournament in India if they decide to pull out of the Asia Cup.

"It could well happen that India decides to pull out of the Asian Cricket Council that could well happen. We can say look we're going to have a 4 nation tournament or a 5 nation tournament in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and it could be, it could well be that if the tournament is held in Bangladesh, the tournament is held in Sri Lanka, but obviously India is going to be the host, then India will host it in India," he added.

The Indian cricket legend talked about the tensions between the two nations and claimed that playing sports with each other is extremely difficult in the current times.

"I won't be surprised at all if the Asian Cricket Council gets disbanded with what's been happening. I mean if you've got two countries, you know, fighting against each other, then it's, it's a little bit difficult to, to play sport with each other," he concluded.