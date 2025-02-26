Pakistan cricket could go hockey's way: Mudassar

Frequent regime changes at the Pakistan Cricket Board have meant constant chopping and changing of captains, coaches and selectors. Former Pakistan opener Mudassar Nazar, one of the stalwarts of the sides of the 1970s and 80s, spent time with the current side ahead of the Champions Trophy face-off against India and saw the hosts lose tamely and then be eliminated. Pakistan have been knocked out of the ICC Champions Trophy. (AFP)

On Wednesday, Mudassar called for continuity in the Pakistan team’s leadership, hoping that skipper Mohammad Rizwan and coach Aaqib Javed, the former pace bowler, keep their posts despite the early exit from Champions Trophy.

He wanted urgent steps to be taken to rebuild the team. If corrective measures are not taken, Mudassar fears Pakistan cricket could go the hockey way. Three-time Olympic champions and the team to beat in world hockey until mid 1990s, the national team didn’t qualify for the last three Games and two of the last three World Cups.

“I’m really uncomfortable thinking about that, because it could go on and happen in cricket as well,” Mudassar said. “The only savings is the money that comes from ICC. And, you know, you could survive, you can turn things around. But it needs to happen now.”

Mudassar, 68, who played 76 Tests and 122 ODIs, hoped the current set-up was retained.

“Rizwan, but you don’t have many other options. You certainly don’t change coach every time. Recently, they won three Tests out of four. Aaqib has done well in Pakistan Super League. He’s not a bad coach. He’s probably the only coach in Pakistan who has come through the system where he’s coaching under-19 and the first-class teams and franchise. You just need to stick with him.”

Above all, Mudassar, who works with ICC academies and has been involved in grassroot programmes in Pakistan in the past, wants the feeder line to be strengthened. “In India, Ranji Trophy has been there since 1932, whereas in Pakistan, the system changes every second year. The area where I come from, development of the game, Pakistan academy and the regional academies -- every time I leave Pakistan, they shut it off. So, how do you move forward?”

Pakistan cricket has the knack of finding exceptional talent from the hinterland. But it’s time systems are put in place for a more streamlined approach. “When other teams move ahead, then those exceptional talent might not be enough to do that. Yes, they’ve caught up with you and left Pakistan far behind,” he said.

Mudassar also wants Pakistan fast bowlers Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi to play more first-class cricket to regain rhythm. “Look, Naseem, he’s never had a real run. Six-seven months and he’s back on that rehab table. So, he hasn’t developed. And with every injury, there comes self-doubt. He’s worried about his shoulder. He’s still not confident. So, I say go back and play first-class cricket. Only then you’re going to feel confident that it’s not going to go (wrong) again,” he said.

“Haris doesn’t want to play first-class cricket. He wants to play only T20. But even for T20, if you want to bowl four overs in an international game, you must be able to bowl 10-12 overs in first-class cricket a day,” he points out. “Haris is so one-dimensional, be it with new ball or old ball. Even his slow ball is an off-cutter. I spoke to him. He is heavily dependent on the yorker and there is only half an inch difference between yorker and a half volley.”

Shaheen urgently needs to get his in-coming delivery back, he said. “Shaheen, if he wants to bowl 10 overs in one-day cricket, he must bowl 20-22 overs in a day in first-class cricket to be able to do that,” he said. “That in-dipping delivery with the new ball, he has been struggling to do that. So, that tells me there’s a problem with his wrist. So, how do you? Repetition after repetition until you start to get a message from brain about it starting to come back again. It’s not going to happen. Go and work at it.”