‘Pakistan cricket is on the decline’: Ex-spinner slams PCB, says ‘Badi badi baatein karke kuch nahi hota’

Pakistan cricket is undergoing yet another transition with Najam Sethi being appointed as the new Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief. The development took place shortly after Pakistan's humiliating defeat against England in the home Test series last month, with the tourists completing a whitewash.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sethi replaced former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja as the chief and with him also came quite a few changes in the PCB regime. Shahid Afridi was appointed as the interim chief selector, which also have former players Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum in the panel.

Also Read: BCCI mercilessly trolled for Playing XI blunder, fans ask admin 'Which drug?'

Since the change in guards a few names, who have been not considered for a long time, are also optimistic about a change in fortune. The name, which is being speculated most to make a comeback is Mohammad Amir. Wahab Riaz is another player, who is hopeful for a Pakistan call-up, with his eyes set on the ODI World Cup, which will be held towards the end of this year in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pacer, who announced his retirement from international cricket in 2021, but has been playing franchise cricket across the globe also reacted to the development. During a recent media interaction Amir stated: “Let's see. Agar Allah ne chaaha toh (if god's willing).”

While a few are optimistic, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria was extremely critical, blaming the people at helm for the decline in Pakistan cricket.

"Pakistan cricket is on the decline because of the people who are at the helm are in decline. They continue to bring their favorite players in the team. Those who aren't true to their conscience do such stuff. Badi badi baatein karke kuch nahi hota (just making exaggerated promises doesn't help)," said Kaneria in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: ICC passes verdict on Michael Neser's controversial catch in BBL

Launching a veiled attack at few, Kaneria further slammed PCB for recalling players who have let the country down.

"You should have never brought those players in the team again who misbehaved with the seniors and let their country down. But when you can't make sensible decisions, this is exactly what happens," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON