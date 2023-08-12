Home / Cricket / Pakistan cricket team at ICC World Cup will be treated just like any other team: MEA

Pakistan cricket team at ICC World Cup will be treated just like any other team: MEA

Aug 12, 2023

The much-awaited India-Pakistan clash would take place on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

India on Friday said the Pakistani cricket team will be treated just like any other squad participating in the upcoming ICC World Cup in the country.

Pakistan's players Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan(AFP)
India is hosting the tournament from October 5.

"The Pakistan cricket team will be treated just like the cricket team of any other country participating in the ICC World Cup," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

On Pakistan seeking better security for its team, he said the questions should be better directed towards the security agencies or the organisers.

"Of course, we would hope that all necessary security will be provided not just to them but to all other participating teams."

"I hope that there is a good match and I hope this is not war as it seems to be made out to," Bagchi said when asked about Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's reported comments that Islamabad does not mix sports with politics and that was the reason why it decided to send the team to the tournament and defeat India in India.

Asked about Bhutto Zardari's reported claim that India decided to hold the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the virtual considering his visit to Goa to attend a ministerial meeting of the grouping, Bagchi said it would be certainly "presumptuous" of anyone to think that one factor or one person would have had a role to play in that.

India hosted the SCO summit on July 4 in the virtual mode.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin were among those who joined the summit presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said that the decision to hold the annual summit in the virtual format was taken considering a number of factors.

