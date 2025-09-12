Pakistan cricketer rated better than Kuldeep, Varun as Hesson warns India: ‘Nawaz is the best spinner in the world’

Pakistan are set to open their 2025 Asia Cup campaign on Friday, and will face Oman in Dubai. Ahead of his team's opener, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson had some encouraging words for his side, labbeling Mohammad Nawaz as the world's best spinner. Mohammad Nawaz was called the world's best spinner.

The upcoming India vs Pakistan clash in the tournament is also expected to be a contest between spinners. Pakistan have Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem. Meanwhile, India have Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Mike Hesson hails Mohammad Nawaz

Speaking in a press conference, Hesson said, "I guess the beauty of our side is we've got five spinners. We've got Mohammad Nawaz, who's the best spin bowler in the world at the moment, and he's been ranked that way over the last six months since he's come back on the side."

“And obviously, we have Abrar and Sufiyan. Saim Ayub is now in the top 10 all-rounders in the world. And Salman Ali Agha has hardly bowled, and he's also the Test spinner for Pakistan. So, you know, we've got a lot of spin bowling options, if we think conditions suit that.”

Commenting on the upcoming India vs Pakistan showdown, he said, "Look, I have certainly watched many games from afar with other teams or while commentating. Being right among such a highly-charged event is going to be exciting. From my perspective, whether you play a final of a world event or a game of such magnitude, it’s about keeping everyone focused on the job at hand. That will be no different this weekend.."

"We know India are obviously hugely confident, and rightfully so, in terms of how they have played. We are focused on improving as a team, day-by-day. We are not getting too far ahead of ourselves. We are very well aware of the enormity of the task ahead. I am certainly looking forward to it," he added.