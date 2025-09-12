Pakistan coach asked ‘where he drew courage from’ to criticise Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, he asks the reporter to…

Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan will open their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Oman on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium, and all the chatter leading into the contest is the absence of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from the main squad. The two senior Pakistan batters have not played a T20I for almost six months, and the new young team has performed reasonably well. However, a certain section continues to ask for the selection of the duo, and hence it is no surprise that a reporter asked about Babar and Rizwan when white-ball coach Mike Hesson came to attend the pre-match press conference. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are not a part of Pakistan's Asia Cup squad(AFP)

When Pakistan's Asia Cup squad was announced, Hesson was quite candid in admitting that Babar and Rizwan's strike rate has been a problem in the shortest format, and the duo have been asked to work on their shortcomings.

During the pre-match press conference, a Pakistani reporter caught Hesson off guard, and the former New Zealander was taken aback by the question. The journalist asked from where Hesson drew the “courage” to openly speak about Babar and Rizwan's shortcomings.

“You openly spoke about Babar and Rizwan's deficiencies. So I mean, nowadays, coaches don't openly talk about the weaknesses of players. Where did you draw the courage from, and why were you so direct about it?” asked the journalist.

Hesson was short of words at first and, hence, asked for the question to be repeated. "I missed the first part of your question," said Hesson.

This time, the journalist probably read the room, and he toned down the query. "I am saying you were very direct about publicly stating where Babar and Rizwan were not really up to the mark. You said that in the press conference about Babar's strike rate and something similar to Rizwan. How did you manage to do that publicly?" asked the reporter.

Hesson's reply

While answering the question, Hesson gave a measured response, stating the need to be honest with the players and give them a reality check.

"Being honest about your assessment of players is pretty important. Coming from a place where you have no agenda is also very important. Looking at things objectively is important. I haven't talked about anyone's frailties," said Hesson.

"What I have alluded to is the way the modern game is played and the strike rates required, particularly in good conditions. All players ask for from coaches is to be honest with them. That is the responsibility you've got. Just because you like a player or have a relationship with a player, it doesn't mean you can't be honest," he added.

Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside India, Oman and the United Arab Emirates for the Asia Cup. Pakistan are coming into the tournament on the back of a Tri-Nation Series win.