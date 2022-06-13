Pakistan fan's special request for Rohit Sharma-led Team India during PAK vs WI 3rd ODI in Multan goes viral - See Pic

India and Pakistan may not have played a bilateral series for almost a decade now, but the fans from the both the nations eagerly await for the next. And despite the much-talked about rivalry between the two nations in cricket, fans have shown love and support for either side even when they are not part of the same tournament. And a glimpse of it was seen during the third ODI game between Pakistan and West Indies in Multan.

The Babar Azam-led side played their third and final ODI match against West Indies at the Multan Stadium. Having convincingly won the first two matches, Pakistan were en route to victory in the third game as well.

During the match, the cameraman caught a fan holding a poster with a message for the Rohit Sharma-led Team India. “We want to welcome Team India”.

Pakistan fan holding a poster with a message for the Rohit Sharma-led Team India

The last time the two nations played a bilateral series was in 2012/13 when India had hosted a limited-overs series against Pakistan. The last Test match was played in 2007/08 in India. Since the rise in political tension between the two nations, India and Pakistan have never met in a bilateral series, although they have played against each other in multi-nation tournaments like the ICC ODI World Cup, the T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup. The last time they two faced each other in international cricket was on October 24 in Dubai in a T2O World Cup tie where the Babar-led side stunned the Men in Blue to script a historic 10-wicket win.

