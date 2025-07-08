Pakistan great claims Rishabh Pant is 'Indian Shahid Afridi' despite glaring mismatch in Test careers

Rishabh Pant’s unconventional flair and fearless strokeplay have often invited comparisons, but few as surprising as the one recently made by former Pakistan captain Mushtaq Mohammad. Attending Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test between India and England, the 81-year-old likened Pant to Shahid Afridi, a player known more for his white-ball exploits, although he claimed the Indian wicketkeeper was the superior batter with the willow in hand. Rishabh Pant drew a comparison from Shahid Afridi (File/AFP)

The statement, while meant as praise, sparked a contrast that can’t be ignored. Afridi, who played just 27 Tests in a decade-long red-ball career, averaged 36.51 with five centuries and eight fifties. Pant, still only 27, already boasts a Test average of 44.45, with more hundreds and half-centuries, all while shouldering the additional responsibility behind the stumps.

“Rishabh Pant is the Indian Shahid Afridi, in fact he is even better than Afridi when he has a bat in his hand,” Mushtaq told PTI.

The comparison may seem misplaced statistically, but it does highlight the impact Pant has made across formats with his explosive yet effective approach, especially in pressure situations overseas.

Mushtaq’s admiration wasn’t reserved for Pant alone. The former captain, who now resides in Birmingham, expressed his fondness for Indian cricket and was effusive in praise for Virat Kohli, as he expressed his surprise at the Indian veteran's decision to retire from the longest format.

“Kohli could have still played for another two years. He should be here with the Test team. Don't know why he retired,” Mushtaq said.

Unfulfilled wish of returning to India

Mushtaq's emotional connection to India runs deep; born in Junagadh, Gujarat, Mushtaq migrated to Pakistan at the age of six. At Edgbaston, he quietly made a statement by wearing a tie featuring the Indian flag.

“I would love to go to the place where I was born and grew up in. The nearest I came to visiting Junagarh was when I played the Dilip Sardesai benefit game in Ahmedabad. I could have taken the train to Junagarh but the schedule was so tight. Unfortunately, I could not return after that,” he recalled.

Despite having played in India twice, in 1961 and 1978, visa complications have kept him from visiting his birthplace again. “I could not go back. That remains an unfulfilled wish,” Mushtaq added.