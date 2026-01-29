Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026, LIVE Updates: Future remains uncertain as PCB gears up for warm-up match vs Australia

Live

Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026, LIVE Updates: PCB director Aaqib Javed, flanked by coach Mike Hesson and T20I captain Salman Ali Agha.

Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026, LIVE Updates: Following the withdrawal of Bangladesh from the ICC T20 World Cup due to misgivings and concerns against playing in India, the saga is not quite wrapped up just yet. While Pakistan are set to play in the World Cup with all their games set in Sri Lanka, there have been whispers of Pakistan also withdrawing in solidarity, with no confirmation one way or another. In the shadow of all the back-and-front happening in that realm, there is cricket to be player for team Pakistan. Salman Ali Agha's unit prepare for a three-match series against Australia beginning today in Lahore – this is meant to be a preparatory series, but by the time the final bout of the three-match tie rolls around, it might have an entirely different narrative. Pakistan were the only members to stand with the BCB at the ICC apex meeting to decide Bangladesh's fate, supporting their decision to have sovereignty over where they could play their cricket. While Pakistan have arrived at a compromise with no games in India, that may not be enough of a statement; the weekend before the tournament begins, big decisions yet to be made. ...Read More

