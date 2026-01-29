Mohsin Naqvi's Friday call could cost PCB dearly: The hidden bill behind an impulsive T20 World Cup 2026 stance

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup call is due in the next 24-72 hours, and the clock is ticking fast: the tournament begins on February 7 and runs until March 8, while India-Pakistan is pencilled for February 15 in Colombo. Mohsin Naqvi, PCB chairman. (AFP)

This isn’t just a big yes/no on participation. It is a choice between four matches, each with a different price tag.

The baseline: play the World Cup as scheduled If Pakistan play the tournament normally, they buy something boards rarely admit they value most: No contractual grey zones, no emergency substitutions, no headlines that outgrow the cricket. The PCB chair has pushed the final call to Friday or next Monday, with the February 2 deadline discussed publicly.

The upside is clean: Pakistan stay in control of their campaign, avoid handing rivals free points and keep their commercial obligations intact. The downside is domestic optics - after a week for hardline language, business as usual needs packaging. But that is a communications problem, not the problem for the tournament.

The smartest midlane: play, but protest symbolically If the real objective is political signalling, symbolic protest looks like the most efficient weapon: it communicates without detonating participation commitments. It also keeps the team’s World Cup alive on merit rather than maths.

For the ICC and broadcasters, it is the least disruptive form of dissent: fixtures may stay intact, inventories remain sellable, and the tournament avoids the precedent of selective participation.

The most combustible option: boycott only the India match This is the route that looks surgical but bleeds everywhere. On the field, refusing India-Pakistan is effectively choosing to start a five-team group with a self-inflicted wound: two points gone, Net Run Rate pressure amplified, and less margin for a single off-night.

Off the field, it’s where the legal and broadcast consequences are being openly floated. Multiple reports have framed the risk of substantial broadcaster action if Pakistan refuse the India game - figures around $38 million have been cited. Even if any final number is contested, the threat is the point: it chills future negotiations, spooks sponsors who paid for marquee inventory, and turns a cricket decision into contract war.

And for the ICC, this is the nightmare precedent: teams picking and choosing which fixtures “count” while staying inside the tournament.'

Also Read: Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026, LIVE Updates: PAK players book flight tickets for Colombo even as fate remains cloudy The nuclear button: withdraw from the World Cup A full withdrawal creates clarity - and chaos. The ICC has already shown it will replace a non-participating team rather than rewrite the tournament late; it formally replaced Bangladesh with Scotland after the BCB refused to participate under the published schedule.

For Pakistan, the cost is long-tail: reputational damage in the ICC ecosystem, commercial fallout, and the internal blowback of keeping players out of sport’s biggest stage. For the tournament, it deletes one of the most valuable fixtures in cricket’s broadcast economy. Even if rights fees are contracted, match-day advertising spikes and sponsor activations are not theory - they are the business model.