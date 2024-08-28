Pakistan legend drops Jasprit Bumrah reference in lamenting fast bowling decline: 'Pace used to be our strength...'

The brickbats continue to come for Pakistan after their stunning 10-wicket loss to Bangladesh in the first Test in Rawalpindi. Apart from this being the first time ever that Bangladesh managed to beat Pakistan away from home in a Test match, this was also the first time they ever won any Test by 10 wickets. Pakistan's fast bowlers seemed to struggle to generate pace at various points of the first Test

Pakistan's team management was criticised for fielding four pacers and no spinners on a dry pitch. Former wicketkeeper Rashid Latif has now said that even the fast bowlers didn't seem to be able to bowl at a good pace for long periods of time. "The world knows that pace used to be our strength but our top fast bowlers no longer bowl at breakneck pace. It was the root cause of the defeat yesterday (at Rawalpindi on Sunday). Their speeds have come down drastically. If they are carrying injuries, they should reveal that. Shaheen (Afridi), Naseem (Shah), and Khurram (Shahzad) started off with pace of 145. They all have come down to 130," Latif wrote on Cricbuzz.

Latif took examples of fast bowlers from other countries like Jofra Archer of England and Jasprit Bumrah who had to endure long periods on the sidelines due to injuries and still did not lose their pace. "Our trainers and physios are to blame. If you look at a Jofra Archer, he comes back after two years of hiatus but does not lose a yard in his pace. Same with Jasprit Bumrah -- he comes back from an operation and bowls with the same velocity," he said.

"Pat Cummins... he was out of cricket for a long time due to injury. When he came back, he did not show any signs of slowing down. Why are our bowlers slowing down? Obviously, our support staff is not doing a proper job. A bowler of 144 kmph speed has come down to 128 kmph."

'Our record was much better in the UAE'

Pakistan's return to home doesn't seem to have helped them too much. This was their fifth defeat in their last nine Test matches played at home. "Our record was much better in the UAE. Yasir Shah was there. We used to beat all the top teams, England, Australia, New Zealand. Since we have come back home, we have not won much," said Latif.

Latif further said that there don't seem to be any bowlers left in Pakistan who can endure the rigours of Test cricket. "Our fast bowlers are effective only in white ball cricket. There are no Test match bowlers left in Pakistan. They can't bowl 30 overs in a Test match. It is not possible to play Test cricket with this kind of bowling," he said.