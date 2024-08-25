Pakistan hit new low as Rawalpindi loss dents WTC final chances; Bangladesh climb to sixth after historic Test win

After a humiliating defeat to Bangladesh at home, Pakistan have dropped down in the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table. Pakistan captain Shan Masood, before the start of the series, said he would like to play the WTC final in this edition, but looking at their recent results, it's a long-lost dream for them. Bangladesh's Shadman Islam (2L) and Zakir Hasan (2R) shake hands with Pakistan's players after their team's win at the end of the fifth and final day of the first Test cricket match.(AFP)

Pakistan are currently placed at the second-last spot - eighth on the points table with just two wins in 6 matches and winning percentage of just 30.56.

The Asian giants have suffered a massive downfall in red-ball cricket in recent times. The defeat on Sunday extended their barren run in red-ball cricket at home to five losses and four draws since it last beat South Africa at Rawalpindi in 2021. The change of guard also didn't work out for them, as Masood has lost all four Test matches as captain of the Pakistan team.

Bangladesh have moved up in the points table with the crucial win and are now placed at the sixth position. They have won two out of the five matches with a winning percentage of 40.00.

World Test Championship Points Table

Position Team Matches Won Lost Drawn NR Points PCT 1 India 9 6 2 1 0 74 68.51 2 Australia 12 8 3 1 0 90 62.5 3 New Zealand 6 3 3 0 0 36 50 4 England 14 7 6 1 0 69 41.07 5 Sri Lanka 5 2 3 0 0 24 40 6 Bangladesh 5 2 3 0 0 24 40 7 South Africa 6 2 3 1 0 28 38.89 8 Pakistan 6 2 4 0 0 22 30.56 9 West Indies 9 1 6 2 0 20 18.52

In another Test, England got the better of Sri Lanka by five wickets in the first Test to climb three positions from seventh to fourth in the World Test Championship points table. Lanka have now slipped to the fifth spot after the loss.

Also Read | Shan Masood ends silence on playing four pacers, declaration call amid criticism after Bangladesh script historic win

Joe Root hit an unbeaten 62 to anchor England to a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka late on Day 4 of the first test on Saturday.

Set 205 to win, England was faltering at 70-3 but Root and Harry Brook (32) steadied the innings before the former captain guided the team home to its target as shadows lengthened on a sun-baked evening at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, India continue to top the points table with 6 wins in 9 matches at a superior winning percentage of 68.52. Defending champions Australia are just behind them with 8 wins in 12 matches and a PCT of 62.50. The two teams would be aiming to face each other once again, while the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year would be crucial for both sides.