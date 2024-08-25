Shan Masood ends silence on playing four pacers, declaration call amid criticism after Bangladesh script historic win

Bangladesh scripted history on Sunday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium as they beat Pakistan in the opening Test match of the two-game series. It was Bangladesh's first ever win against Pakistan, where they have faced each other 13 times. Following the 10-wicket loss at home at dented Pakistan's chances of making the World Test Championship final, captain Shan Masood ended his silence on the team's much-criticised strategy to play four pacers at the venue and explained the reason behind Pakistan declaring the first innings at 448 for six. Pakistan's Shan Masood reacts after his dismissal during the fifth day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday(AP)

Pakistan expected the Rawalpindi Test to aid the quicks and hence their line-up comprised four pacers - Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali - and no specialist spinners. Bangladesh, on the other hand, had six spin-bowling options in hand.

At the end of five days action at the venue, it was the spinners that stood as the difference. The pacers for both sides were inseparable in terms of figures with Pakistan's line-up faring only marginally better with nine wickets, no more than the visitors at near-similar average. On the other hand, Bangladesh spinners snared nine wickets of the 16 Pakistan wickets that fell across the five days. Seven of those came in Pakistan's second innings where they were folded for just 146 runs to set Bangladesh a target of 30 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Masood admitted that Pakistan erred in reading the pitch. He said: "Never to make an excuse, it (the pitch) didn't play the way we thought it would. Also the weather it had been around in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, it rained around 8-9 days before the first day of play. Firstly looking at the pitch, we expected it to do a bit more. With three pace bowlers, they were gonna be pushed to the limit. At the end of the day, we got it wrong."

Masood also opened up on Pakistan's decision to declare their first innings on 448 for six, which Bangladesh surpassed comfortably on Day 4 with a total of 565 runs.

"Hindsight, looking at the declaration, we wanted to push the game forward. Also with the ball and in the field, we could have done better to keep them at par. It's a misconception, with the way it was going to take a lot. When you are playing for a draw, funny things can happen. A lot can happen under pressure. There have been mistakes and we have to do better when we play next," he said.

Rawalpindi loss dampens Pakistan's WTC hopes

Masood admitted heading into the opening Test that he wants to guide Pakistan to their maiden WTC final. And they had the fate in their hands with five home Tests coming up, comprising three against England after the Bangladesh series. However, Pakistan have slipped to the eighth spot in the points table with PCT of 30.56 after their four loss on six matches in the ongoing cycle.

Pakistan will play their next and final match of the series on August 30 in Rawalpindi.