Pakistan make last-ditch move to save Champions Trophy campaign, rope in 'special coach' right before India showdown

Pakistan’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign stands on the brink of disaster, with a must-win encounter against India in Dubai set to determine their fate in the tournament. Having suffered a setback in their opening match against New Zealand, another loss would mark an early exit within just four days of the tournament’s commencement. Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan during a practice session ahead of the match against India(Surjeet Yadav)

With pressure mounting, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has turned to former cricketer Mudassar Nazar in an attempt to salvage their hopes.

Nazar, a seasoned veteran with an intimate understanding of UAE conditions, has been roped in as a special coach ahead of the crucial clash, according to a report from the Times of India. His experience, spanning coaching tenures with Pakistan, Kenya, and the UAE, as well as stints with the ICC’s Global Cricket Academy in Dubai, makes him a valuable addition to the camp.

Recognizing the unique challenges posed by the Dubai pitch, the PCB has placed faith in his tactical acumen to prepare the squad for their do-or-die showdown against India.

Despite his presence, however, another report from NewsX suggests that consistency remained elusive in their practice session in Dubai, as mistimed shots frequently found height rather than distance. Compounding the woes was Pakistan’s fielding display, riddled with dropped catches and lapses in concentration.

While Pakistan is officially the host of the Champions Trophy, India’s group stage matches are being played exclusively in Dubai due to security-related reservations from the BCCI.

India's strong start

India, on the other hand, have made a strong start to the tournament, beating Bangladesh by six wickets on Thursday. The side displayed a brilliant all-round performance, bundling Bangladesh for 228 before Shubman Gill (101*) smashed a brilliant century to guide India to victory.

Mohammed Shami's bowling performance was another glaring positive for the side, as he picked a fifer, while Harshit Rana also took three wickets in a brilliant bowling display.

Another win against Pakistan will all but seal the side's berth in the semi-final. India had registered a fairly dominant victory in their last ODI against Pakistan during the 2023 World Cup, defeating the side by seven wickets in a one-sided. contest in Ahmedabad.