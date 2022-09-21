Pakistan mentor reacts to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's death over woes: 'His role is...'

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has hit a rough patch off late particularly due to his performances in the last few overs of matches. His expensive overs in the death proved costly for India against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup and Bhuvneshwar conceded 16 runs in the 19th over of Tuesday's first T20I against Australia. India had lost all three matches and Bhuvneshwar's form has led to a number of former players questioning if he should be continued to be bowled in the death.

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden has, however, put his weight behind Bhuvneshwar and said that the pacer has it in him to be effective in the death overs. “I disagree with that, I think he can and has been a very good finisher. I think that’s his role, I mean, obviously, his role is to take wickets up front but if your skipper wants an over or two from you at the end, then he can do that,” Hayden, who was announced as Pakistan's team mentor for the T20 World Cup, said on Star Sports.

Against Pakistan in the Super 4 stage, Bhuvneshwar had registered figures of 1/40 in four overs; in the side's next game against Sri Lanka, he had conceded 14 runs in the all-important 19th over as the Lankans clinched a thrilling win to eliminate India from the tournament.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is among those who said that Bhuvneshwar's form is a concern. “Somebody like a Bhuvneshwar Kumar is going for runs every single time, when he is expected.. in 18 deliveries he has bowled in three matches against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and now Australia, he has given away 49 runs. It is almost three runs per ball. Somebody with his experience and calibre, you expect he will give 35-36 runs in those 18 deliveries. That really is an area of concern,” said the former India skipper.

