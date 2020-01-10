‘Pakistan one of the safest places in world,’ says Chris Gayle

cricket

At a time when the Bangladesh Cricket Board is in a fix over sending its players for a series in Pakistan for security reasons, West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has come out and said that ‘Pakistan is one of the safest places in the world now.’

Gayle, who is currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League for the Chottogram Challengers, said that Pakistan now promise presidential-level security to players. “Pakistan is one of the safest places right now in the world. They say you will get presidential security so you are in good hands. I mean we are in good hands too in Bangladesh, right?” Gayle told reporters in Dhaka.

Chris Gayle "Pakistan is one of the safest places right now in the world" #Cricket pic.twitter.com/CNZaBNCSuu — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 9, 2020

Sri Lanka recently became the first side to tour Pakistan for a Test series in 10 years when they played two Tests in Karachi, prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board to invite Bangladesh for three T20Is and two Tests. The BCB, however, are yet to take a call on the matter after their proposal of playing half the matches of the series in Bangladesh was turned down.

The final decision on the matter will be taken on Sunday.

“We need more time to make the final decision for the Pakistan tour as there’re too many things to be sorted out. I hope we can do it at the Board meeting on January 12,” said Jalal Younus, chairman of the Media and Communication Committee of BCB.

On personal front, Gayle said, he would love to carry on playing cricket. “A lot of people still want (to) see Chris Gayle out there in the middle. I still have that love for the game and that passion for the game as well. And I would love to carry on as long as possible,” said Gayle.

The 40-year-old swashbuckler added, “Even in franchise cricket I am still playing a few games here and there around the globe because I still feel I have a lot to offer.

“The body is feeling good. And I am sure I am getting younger as days go on.” The veteran opener was not part of the West Indies team for the India tour last December, having opted out to use the time to “reflect” on his future in international cricket.

