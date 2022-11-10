Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's brutal dig at Team India after Rohit Sharma-led side gets knocked out of T20 World Cup

Team India unwanted trophy-less streak at the ICC events continue as they failed to make the finals of the T20 World Cup on Thursday after suffering a crushing 10-wicket loss to England in the second semi-final of the tournament at the Adelaide Oval. Indian attack failed to find a breakthrough in their defense of 169 as England openers, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, stitched a record 170-run stand, wrapping up the chase with four overs to spare. After the match, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took a brutal dig at the India team with a Twitter post.

This was only the second time India lost in a T20 World Cup game by 10 wickets, and the only ever team to register this unwanted record. Pakistan had scripted a similar last year in their World Cup opener in Dubai when the opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stitched a 152-run stand to beat India by 10 wickets.

Pakistan PM reminded India fans of that heartbreaking defeat in his tweet where he mentioned that the final was down to the two teams who have defeated India by 10 wickets.

"So, this Sunday, it’s: 152/0 vs 170/0 #T20WorldCup," he posted.

World cricket had hoped for a India versus Pakistan final, which would have been spectacle at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. But England had other plans. India's top order failed to make the most of the shorter boundaries as they struggled in the first 13 overs of the match before Hardik Pandya's 63 led India to 168 for six. However, the Indian bowling attack failed to break the opening stand as England reached the final where they will be up against Pakistan.

“Pretty disappointed how it turned up today. We batted well at the backend to get that score. We were not upto the mark with the ball, we couldn't turn up today. It's all about handling the pressure in knockout games. All these guys have played enough to understand that. These guys have played under pressure in IPL games, it's all about keeping calm. We were nervy to start with, but you got to give credit to their openers, they played really well,” Rohit said after the match.

