 Pakistan rectify mistake, recall spinner Abrar Ahmed for second Test versus Bangladesh
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Pakistan rectify mistake, recall spinner Abrar Ahmed for second Test versus Bangladesh

Reuters |
Aug 28, 2024 04:30 PM IST

Pakistan succumbed to their first ever test defeat against Bangladesh on Sunday after fielding an attack, which did not contain a single frontline spinner.

Pakistan recalled leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed on Wednesday for the second and final test against Bangladesh after their decision to play an all-pace attack on a slow track backfired in the series opener in Rawalpindi last week.

Pakistan recall spinner Abrar Ahmed for final test v Bangladesh (AP)
Pakistan recall spinner Abrar Ahmed for final test v Bangladesh (AP)

On a slow track, their pacers toiled with little success, while spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz shared seven wickets between them as they bowled Bangladesh to a memorable 10-wicket victory.

Abrar, who has 38 wickets from six tests, has been added to the squad along with uncapped spin bowling all-rounder Kamran Ghulam.

All-rounder Aamer Jamal has also been recalled but his participation was subject to fitness clearance, the PCB said in a statement.

The final test, also in Rawalpindi, begins on Friday.

News / Cricket News / Pakistan rectify mistake, recall spinner Abrar Ahmed for second Test versus Bangladesh
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
