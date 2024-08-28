Pakistan rectify mistake, recall spinner Abrar Ahmed for second Test versus Bangladesh

Pakistan recalled leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed on Wednesday for the second and final test against Bangladesh after their decision to play an all-pace attack on a slow track backfired in the series opener in Rawalpindi last week. Pakistan recall spinner Abrar Ahmed for final test v Bangladesh (AP)

Pakistan succumbed to their first ever test defeat against Bangladesh on Sunday after fielding an attack, which did not contain a single frontline spinner.

On a slow track, their pacers toiled with little success, while spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz shared seven wickets between them as they bowled Bangladesh to a memorable 10-wicket victory.

Abrar, who has 38 wickets from six tests, has been added to the squad along with uncapped spin bowling all-rounder Kamran Ghulam.

All-rounder Aamer Jamal has also been recalled but his participation was subject to fitness clearance, the PCB said in a statement.

The final test, also in Rawalpindi, begins on Friday.