Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez to retire after Twenty20 World Cup

Hafeez has been one of Pakistan’s key players -- in all three formats, as a top order batsman and a handy off-spinner -- since making his debut during an England tour in 2003.

cricket Updated: Jan 17, 2020
Agence France-Presse
Lahore
Mohammad Hafeez of Pakistan.(Getty Images)
         

Recalled Pakistan allrounder Mohammad Hafeez Friday said he will retire from international cricket after the Twenty20 World Cup later this year, vowing to end his career on a positive note. The 38-year-old was Thursday recalled to Pakistan’s Twenty20 series against Bangladesh starting in Lahore from January 24.

Hafeez has been one of Pakistan’s key players -- in all three formats, as a top order batsman and a handy off-spinner -- since making his debut during an England tour in 2003.

But his career was dogged by questions over the legality of his bowling action, reported on three occasions during international matches. He was also banned from bowling for 12 months in 2015.

Hafeez, dubbed the “professor” for his knowledge of the game, said he enjoyed playing for Pakistan.

“It has been a privilege,” he told media. “I want to play the Twenty20 World Cup and then exit from Pakistan’s international team.”

Hafeez retired from Tests in December 2018 after playing 55 Tests. He was more successful in limited over formats, scoring 6,614 runs and took 139 wickets in 218 one-day internationals.

His last ODI was during the World Cup (50 overs) in England last year, and he has not been selected for that format since then.

His tally in 89 Twenty20 internationals stands at 54 wickets and 1,908 runs.

“I have played 17 years for Pakistan and tried my level best. At times I missed my bowling,” said Hafeez, who also captained Pakistan in 29 Twenty20 internationals, winning 17 and losing 11 with one ending in a tie.

The Twenty20 World Cup will be held in Australia in October-November this year.

