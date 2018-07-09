Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan makes unwanted record against Australia in tri-series final

Pakistani cricketer Sahibzada Farhan, who made his T20 International debut against Australia in the T20I tri-series final, achieved an unwanted feat on Sunday.

The opening batsman whose List-A average of more than 52 prompted the Pakistani selectors to try him out in the T20I format, became only the fifth cricketer ever to have been dismissed without facing a legal delivery, on debut, reported cricket.com.au.

Farhan was stumped by Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey off Glenn Maxwell in the first over of Pakistan’s chase, off a wide delivery as he had ventured out of the crease to get his first international runs.

The delivery from Maxwell was sprayed down the leg side against which the right-handed batsman decided to step out of the crease. However, Farhan could not connect, and was stumped off a delivery which was not legal.

His dismissal was thus recorded as 0 off 0 balls, which is also known as a ‘diamond duck’, the report added.

Farhan became the first batsman among those five to have been stumped off an illegal delivery, as the other four were run-out.

The other batsmen who have been dismissed for a duck on their international debuts are West Indies’ Ryan Hurley, Australia’s Ashley Noffke, England’s Alex Loudon and Zimbabwean Eddo Brandes.

Loudon was unlucky as it turned out to be his only international game of his career — against Sri Lanka in 2006.

India’s World Cup winner Roger Binny, Pakistani pacer Umar Gul and the Bangladeshi pair of Soumya Sarkar and Enamul Haque Jrare other four players who have been dismissed on diamond ducks, but they had made their international debuts in some other format previously.

Nuwan Pradeep from Sri Lanka and New Zealand’s Ken Rutherford are also in the list, but they were dismissed for a diamond duck in the second innings of their respective debut Test matches.

Umar Gul is the only cricketer who has been dismissed for a diamond duck in the first innings of his Test career.