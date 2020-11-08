Pakistan’s Sarfaraz Ahmed fined for using ‘‘inappropriate language’‘

cricket

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 15:24 IST

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been penalised 35 per cent of his match fee for using “inappropriate language” during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match.

The 33-year-old stumper, who is leading the Sindh First XI, admitted to the level 1 offence relating to use of inappropriate language during his side’s match on Saturday.

“Sarfaraz repeatedly made inappropriate comments against an umpiring decision during the day’s play,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in media release.

“He was reported by on-field umpires Faisal Afridi and Saqib Khan for the violation of article 2.21 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel,” the release stated.

In a separate incident, Central Punjab batsman Usman Salahuddin was also fined 20 per cent of his match fee for a level 1 offence relating to conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game during his side’s match against Balochistan.

The incident also took place on Saturday. Usman continuously showed his bat during a leg before appeal, which was deemed as an attempt to mislead the umpires.

Usman also pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction proposed by the match referee.