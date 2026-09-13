Pakistan sent him home, Salman Ali Agha went ‘back to basics’ and returned with a stunning maiden triple century

“Nothing wrong with going back to basics. Sometimes it’s necessary; never too proud. Started humble, will end that way.”

Salman Ali Agha smashed a triple century in domestic cricket. (X Images)

Those were the words Salman Ali Agha’s wife shared on Instagram when he brought up his double-century in the President’s Trophy for Kingsmen Academy. It was not a long message, but it said enough. In a few lines, it captured the mood around a player who had gone from the Pakistan Test set-up back to domestic cricket in a matter of days, and who has now answered that setback with the biggest innings of his first-class career — a triple-century.

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There are domestic hundreds, there are comeback hundreds, and then there are innings that feel like a statement. Salman’s knock belongs firmly in the last category. Only a few weeks ago, the 32-year-old was part of Pakistan’s Test plans in England. In fact, he had even led the side in the first Test at Headingley when Babar Azam was unavailable. But Pakistan’s tour quickly unravelled. After a heavy defeat in the first Test, Salman lost his place in the XI for the second game at Lord’s. Then, before the third Test, he was among the seven players released from the squad and sent home as Pakistan reshuffled both personnel and support staff following the 0-2 deficit.

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{{^usCountry}} For a player of Salman’s standing, it was a sharp comedown. He had been trusted with leadership responsibility, then found himself out of the XI, and then out of the squad altogether. That is why his return to domestic red-ball cricket was always going to be watched closely. What nobody quite expected was that it would produce the innings of his life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For a player of Salman’s standing, it was a sharp comedown. He had been trusted with leadership responsibility, then found himself out of the XI, and then out of the squad altogether. That is why his return to domestic red-ball cricket was always going to be watched closely. What nobody quite expected was that it would produce the innings of his life. {{/usCountry}}

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Batting for Kingsmen Academy against Markhor IT Solutions in the opening round of the President’s Trophy Grade-I, Salman walked in with his side under pressure at 72/3. This was not a case of an established batter cashing in after others had done the hard work. Kingsmen needed repair, and Salman began precisely that. By stumps on the opening day, he was unbeaten on 101, having stitched together a rescue act with Mohammad Suleman in an unbroken 185-run partnership.

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That, by itself, was a timely response. But Salman did not stop there. He turned the hundred into a double and then the double into a triple, pushing the innings far beyond anything he had previously managed in first-class cricket. That is what makes this story even more striking. Before this match, Salman had never scored a first-class double-century. His previous career-best in the format was 169. So this was not just his maiden triple-century; it was also his maiden double-century, both crossed in the same innings. For a seasoned international with years of domestic and international cricket behind him, that is an extraordinary leap.

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More than just runs

The weight of the innings lies not merely in the number beside Salman’s name, but in the context around it. Pakistan had effectively told him, at least for the moment, that he was no longer central to their Test plans. Domestic cricket then became the place where he had to reset, rebuild and remind. His wife’s Instagram story reflected exactly that sentiment.

“Nothing wrong with going back to basics” was the key line. It did not sound bitter, nor did it directly target selectors or the board. Instead, it read like an acknowledgement of the moment: a return to the grind, a return to the level where reputations are rebuilt, and a reminder that there is no shame in starting again from the ground up.

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That layer adds unusual emotional texture to the innings. Triple-centuries are rare enough on their own, but this one arrived carrying the residue of recent disappointment. Salman was not simply piling on runs in an ordinary domestic fixture. He was playing in the shadow of an England tour that had gone wrong for him and for Pakistan. Every milestone in the innings therefore felt like a step away from that recent low.

There will now be an obvious temptation to view this knock purely as a selection message, and perhaps it is one. But it is also something more personal. It is about a senior cricketer absorbing a blow, returning to first principles and producing the finest red-ball innings of his career. Pakistan may have sent Salman Ali Agha back to domestic cricket, but what followed was not retreat. It was rediscovery. And by the time he moved from a hundred to a double and then a triple, the “back to basics” line had turned into the perfect summary of the whole journey.

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