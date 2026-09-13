11,167 first-class runs, 0 international caps, yet a World Cup trophy: India's unluckiest star finally getting his due

When the story of India's batting dynasty is told, the narrative revolves around icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, etc. However, beneath the shadows of these legends lies the extraordinary but bittersweet tale of Amol Muzumdar, a man who conquered domestic cricket but never once received an international cap for India. This Indian domestic legend guided India to their golden era in women's cricket (PTI)

As he walks into the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as the head coach of the Indian team in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final against Sri Lanka, he isn't just chasing a trophy. He arrives as the coach who already orchestrated the team's historic maiden Women's World Cup triumph in 2025. But to fully understand the gravity of the mastermind in the dugout, one must first understand the heartbreak of his playing days.

11,000+ Ranji Trophy runs but 0 international caps Amol Muzumdar’s brush with history started early. During the legendary Harris Shield match in 1988 where Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli stitched together a world-record 664-run partnership, Muzumdar was the next batter lined up to come in. He spent the better part of two days sitting padded up in the dressing room, waiting for a turn that never came. In many ways, it became a metaphor for his entire career.

When he finally got a chance in first-class cricket, he seized it with both hands. On his debut in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai in 1994, he smashed 260 against Haryana. This is a world record for a first-class debut that stood for the next two decades.

Yet, Amol Muzumdar was a victim of timing. He peaked exactly when the Indian team's middle order transformed into one of the greatest batting lineups that cricket has ever seen. Despite piling on mountains of runs and served as the spine of Mumbai's dominance in the late 1990s and 2000s.

He finished his career with 11,167 First-Class runs across 171 matches, 30 centuries, and an average of 48.13. He won eight Ranji Trophy titles with Mumbai. By the time he retired, he had become the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament's history.

Yet, the call-up for the Indian team remained permanently out of reach for Amol Muzumdar.

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Mastermind behind Indian women's cricket's golden era For years, it felt as though Indian cricket owed Amol Muzumdar a debt it could never repay. But the sport has a unique way of coming full circle.

Years after missing out on an international playing career, the Indian domestic cricket icon has become the architect of a golden era of the Indian women's team. His deep understanding of the game, his experience in navigating immense pressure, and his calm demeanor were what guided India to lift their first and historic Women's World Cup title in 2025.

He may not have a playing cap in his personal trophy cabinet, but his cricketing brain is finally serving the nation at the absolute highest level.