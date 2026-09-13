Bangladesh captain’s Harmanpreet Kaur handshake snub gets no BCB backing: ‘It was her own decision’
The reason remains unclear, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) distancing itself from the incident and saying it was her own decision.
Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana refused to shake hands with India counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur after the toss during their Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semi-final in Dubai. The reason remains unclear, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) distancing itself from the incident and saying it was her own decision.
Since September last year, India and Pakistan cricketers have refused to shake hands, amid heightened political tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam terror attack. But, seemingly unexpectedly, Sultana did the same against India in the semi-final last Thursday.
“Of course, it was her own decision (not to shake hands with Harmanpreet),” said Rafiqul Islam Babu, Bangladesh Cricket Board’s women’s committee chairman. “We believe sports bring the world together. We want friendly relations with all countries, not just India, and so whatever she did was entirely her personal decision.”
Bangladesh lost the match by 40 runs after failing to chase down 150. It was their second straight semi-final exit in the continental championship after they won the title in 2018.
Sultana has yet to comment on the handshake row. Her future as Bangladesh captain, meanwhile, is also under scrutiny, with Babu indicating that the board will assess the situation after the Asian Games campaign following complaints about her conduct.
“We have discussed the thing (performance and complaint) in total with the board president, and since they are in the Asian Games, we will assess the situation after the conclusion of the games.
“First, we will see how the team performs at the Asian Games, then decide what needs to be done,” Babu said.
“There are many shortcomings in the team. We have not been able to beat the bigger teams. We played well in the World Cup too but lost because of small mistakes. We are working to make the team stronger and more competitive. After the Asian Games we will decide what can be done,” he concluded.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More