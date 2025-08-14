Pakistan Shaheens opener hurls bat after disastrous run-out, erupts at partner in fiery on-field outburst

Pakistan Shaheens began their Top End T20 tournament campaign in Australia with a convincing win over Bangladesh A in Darwin on Thursday. The 79-run victory was set up by openers Yasir Khan and Khawaja Nafay, who forged a 118-run stand to lay the platform for Pakistan’s imposing total of 227. Later, Saad Masood and Faisal Akram claimed three wickets each to bundle out Bangladesh for 148 with 19 balls to spare. Pakistan Shaheens batter fume after run out

Despite their heroics, Yasir and Khawaja were involved in a forgettable on-field flashpoint when their partnership ended in a disastrous run-out.

The pair had dominated the first 11 overs, each registering a half-century. But on the first ball of the 12th over, Yasir attempted to flick an angling delivery from right-arm pacer Mrittunjoy Chowdhury into the leg side, only for it to strike his pads and trickle across the pitch.

With the wicketkeeper stationed deep, Khawaja instinctively set off for a quick single. Yasir, however, was reluctant, wanting to check if the ball might roll towards the stumps. He even raised his hand to signal “no run,” but Khawaja had already committed and was almost at the other end.

By the time Khawaja realised the mix-up, the keeper had retrieved the ball and thrown it to Chowdhury, who removed the bails before the batter could make his ground.

The dismissal left Khawaja fuming. He hurled his bat to the turf and shouted at his partner, gesturing angrily with both arms.

Yasir fell in the following over, but Abdul Samad’s quick-fire fifty kept Pakistan on course for a strong total. They finished on 227-4 in their 20 overs.

Bangladesh briefly threatened through a 91-run stand between Jishan Alam and Saif Hassan for the second wicket after losing their first on the fifth ball of the innings. However, once that partnership broke, the rest of the batting line-up collapsed rapidly, sealing a comfortable win for Pakistan.

Pakistan next face Perth Scorchers Academy on Saturday, August 16, in Darwin, while Bangladesh will play Nepal on the same day.