Pakistan star set to announce shock retirement after Champions Trophy disaster; to move abroad with family

Pakistan has long been experiencing a rough patch in international cricket, which included the embarrassing group-stage exit in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Amid the difficult time and the raging criticism, both against the team and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), it has been reported that a top player is planning to announce his retirement from ODI cricket. Pakistan suffered a group-stage exit in Champions Trophy(AP)

According to a report in Samaa TV on Wednesday, Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman is set to end his ODI career. Sources close to the Pakistani media channel confirmed that he discussed this with some of the team's senior players during the Champions Trophy, and an announcement regarding the same is likely to come later.

"Champions Trophy will be my last ICC tournament. I want to take a break from ODI cricket," Zaman reportedly said.

The report added that the reason behind his decision was solely due to his long struggle with health issues. Zaman, notably, suffers from hyperthyroidism. Moreover, the 34-year-old was earlier ruled out of the tournament after incurring an injury during the opening game of the Champions Trophy last week at the National Stadium in Karachi. He suffered the injury while fielding in the Group A game against New Zealand and was ruled out of the campaign a day later. He is likely to remain out of action for at least three months.

The report further said that Zaman grew frustrated with Pakistan's selection policies regarding No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for overseas league participation. Hence, the Pakistan star is likely to move abroad with his family.

Fakhar played 86 ODIs for Pakistan, scoring 3651 runs at 46.21. One of his most iconic knocks came during the Champions Trophy 2017 final at the Oval, when he smashed a fiery century against India to help Pakistan win their maiden title.

Pakistan out of Champions Trophy

After losing both their opening games in Group A, the defending champions suffered a heartbreaking round-one exit in the Champions Trophy. They lost to New Zealand by 60 runs, before India beat them by six wickets on Sunday in Dubai. They were officially knocked out on Monday after the Black Caps beat Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan will play their final game against Bangladesh on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Ground.