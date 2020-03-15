e-paper
Pakistan Super League: Teams request PCB to move Lahore games to Karachi

The report says the franchises are also ready to bear travelling costs while moving to Lahore as most of the teams are currently based in Karachi.

cricket Updated: Mar 15, 2020 12:36 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Karachi/Lahore
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(Twitter)
         

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to move Lahore’s remaining matches of this year’s edition to Karachi.

According to a www.cricketpakistan.com.pk report, some of the franchises feel that it does not matter if the games take place in Lahore or Karachi as they will be played in front of empty stadiums.

The report says the franchises are also ready to bear travelling costs while moving to Lahore as most of the teams are currently based in Karachi.

The PCB has already rescheduled the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The meet has been cut by a day and the semi-final and finals will now be played on March 17 and 18 respectively.

