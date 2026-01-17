Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Pakistan U19 batter suffers brain fade, bizarrely runs himself out in World Cup game – Watch

    The U19 World Cup match ended on a bizarre note when Pakistan batter Ali Raza suffered a brain fade, resulting in a comical run-out dismissal.

    Updated on: Jan 17, 2026 9:31 AM IST
    By HT Sports Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    England U19 got off to a winning start in their World Cup campaign on Friday at Harare’s Takashinga Sports Club, defeating Pakistan by 37 runs. The match, however, ended on a bizarre note when Pakistan batter Ali Raza suffered a brain fade, resulting in a comical run-out dismissal.

    England U19 beat Pakistan U19 by 37 runs in their World Cup tie
    England U19 beat Pakistan U19 by 37 runs in their World Cup tie

    The incident occurred on the third ball of the 47th over when Momin Qamar pushed for a single off Manny Lumsden. Raza had reached the striker’s end but, in an attempt to evade the throw from the fielder, stepped out of his crease and allowed the ball to run through to the wicketkeeper. England captain Thomas Rew was alert to the situation, quickly realising that Raza was well short of his ground, and whipped off the bails in an instant. Although the batter attempted to recover, the bails were already dislodged by the time he made it back inside the crease.

    ALSO READ: ‘Axar Patel way ahead of Ravindra Jadeja’: Ex-India cricketer questions Nitish Kumar Reddy’s selection

    England comfortably defended their total of 210 on a tricky Harare surface that proved challenging for batters, with wickets falling at regular intervals. Pakistan’s task was further complicated by England’s bowling strategy of hitting the pitch hard, led by Alex Green, who removed both openers early, before the rest of the attack chipped in effectively.

    Pakistan slumped to 85 for six before captain Farhan Yousaf mounted a brief resistance with a composed 65 off 86 balls. However, with little support from the other end, his lone effort was not enough to alter the course of the chase.

    Earlier, Ben Dawkins provided England with a solid start, but Pakistan’s bowlers clawed their way back by striking at regular intervals. Caleb Falconer then steadied the innings with a well-crafted 66, though England once again lost momentum as leg-spinner Ahmed Hussain caused problems with figures of 3 for 42.

    Pakistan, placed in Group B of the tournament, will next face Scotland at the same venue on January 19, while England are set to take on hosts Zimbabwe on Saturday.

    recommendedIcon
    Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule match Today with including MI vs RCB LIVE.
    News/Cricket/Pakistan U19 Batter Suffers Brain Fade, Bizarrely Runs Himself Out In World Cup Game – Watch
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes