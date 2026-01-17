‘Axar Patel way ahead of Ravindra Jadeja’: Ex-India cricketer questions Nitish Kumar Reddy’s selection

Ravindra Jadeja’s spot in India’s ODI setup is now being closely examined following a run of underwhelming outings. The all-rounder has struggled to make a decisive impact with either bat or ball in recent games. His last ODI half-century at home dates back to 2013, a statistic that underlines his limited returns in the format. With the ball, Jadeja has managed just one wicket across his last five ODI appearances, raising questions about his effectiveness and role in the side going forward. Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy's place have come under the scanner. (AFP and PTI Images)

In the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand, Jadeja has had a quiet run, managing scores of 4 and 27 in the first two matches. He has also gone wicketless in both outings, adding to concerns over his overall impact in the series so far.

Kaif weighed in on the team balance debate, offering a blunt comparison between Axar Patel and Jadeja. The former cricketer argued that Axar currently brings more value in white-ball cricket, both with the bat and the ball, while questioning selection calls in the ongoing New Zealand series.

"If you have to choose one of the two, Axar is way ahead of Jadeja. Even in one-day. His strike rate and batting ability, ability to hit sixes, Jadeja does not have that. We have seen in the IPL as well. In white-ball, Axar is way ahead in batting. Even in bowling, he is ahead. Axar can bowl in the powerplay as well. I do not know why he is not even in the squad. Why are you backing Reddy against New Zealand, who are weak against spin. Anyway, you have Arshdeep, who is sitting out, so there are four pacers already," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

“Want Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel to play together” Axar, who is India's vice-captain in T20Is, failed to make it into the ODI squad for the New Zealand series, despite being part of India's Champions Trophy squad last year.

Also Read - Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi return to India T20I squad for New Zealand series as replacements for injured Tilak, Sundar

Kaif also brought Nitish Kumar Reddy into the discussion while analysing India’s balance. He argued that opting for Reddy over Axar hurt the side, and reiterated that pairing Axar with Jadeja would have offered greater variety and control, particularly with Axar’s ability to strike early with the new ball.

"I want Jadeja and Axar to play together. If Axar was there in the last game instead of Reddy, there would be more balance. There is a difference in the bowling between Jadeja and Axar. People say both are left-arm spinners. They are, but both have different styles of bowling. Jadeja comes after the powerplay. Axar can take the new ball. He is the best bowler with the new ball. He took wickets with the new ball in the Champions Trophy too," he reflected.