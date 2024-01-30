Edit Profile
    Pakistan Under-19 vs Ireland Under-19 Live Score: Super Six - Match 3 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM
    Live

    Pakistan Under-19 vs Ireland Under-19 Live Score: Super Six - Match 3 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM

    Jan 30, 2024 7:12 AM IST
    Pakistan Under-19 vs Ireland Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Super Six - Match 3 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start at 01:30 PM
    Pakistan Under-19 vs Ireland Under-19 Live Score, Super Six - Match 3 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024
    Pakistan Under-19 vs Ireland Under-19 Live Score, Super Six - Match 3 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024

    Pakistan Under-19 vs Ireland Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Super Six - Match 3 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 30 Jan 2024 at 01:30 PM
    Venue : JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

    Pakistan Under-19 squad -
    Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Riaz Ullah, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Ahmad Hassan, Ali Asfand, Arafat Minhas, Saad Baig, Ali Raza, Amir Hassan, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Khan, Ubaid Shah
    Ireland Under-19 squad -
    Gavin Roulston, Macdara Cosgrave, Philippus le Roux, Carson McCullough, Harry Dyer, John McNally, Jordan Neill, Scott MacBeth, Kian Hilton, Ryan Hunter, Daniel Forkin, Finn Lutton, Matthew Weldon, Oliver Riley, Reuben Wilson

    TOSSSuper Six - Match 3Potchefstroom
    IRE-U19IRE-U19Ireland Under-19
    PAK-U19PAK-U19Pakistan Under-19
    Toss won by PAK-U19 and elected to field
    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 30, 2024 7:12 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Super Six - Match 3 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024

    Pakistan Under-19 vs Ireland Under-19 Match Details
    Super Six - Match 3 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 between Pakistan Under-19 and Ireland Under-19 to be held at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

