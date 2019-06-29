Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2019- Pakistan eye big win to improve run rate

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2019: Pakistan need to beat Afghanistan at Headingley on Saturday to displace England and inch closer to securing its ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup semi-finals berth. After going down in its initial matches, Pakistan made a solid comeback in the World Cup standings as they defeated New Zealand and moved up to sit in the sixth place with seven points. Pakistan are trapped in two must-win matches to enter the knock out stage.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, are placed in the bottom without any point as they have not won a single match in their seven fixtures so far. For Afghanistan, although the match will have no consequence, they would target Pakistan to earn points in their pride game.

Follow live updates here:

11:00 hrs IST What the points table says Right Varun, no one is underestimating Afghanistan but even you would admit that Pakistan are the stronger side. Speaking of that, let’s take a look at the points table scenario. Pakistan have a huge opportunity to enter the top four for the first time in the tournament. If they beat Afghanistan, they will have 9 points and jump over England and Bangladesh, big incentive for the Men in Green.





10:40 hrs IST Don’t take the Afghans lightly Hello everyone, Varun this side. Samar is making the mistake of taking the Afghans too lightly, I hope Pakistan and all the viewers won’t think the same way. Remember how they almost beat India a few days ago? Afghanistan have enough fire power to unsettle the Pakistan batting line-up and even spoil their party.



