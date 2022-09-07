Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: Resurgent PAK face AFG in Super 4 stage clash for berth in final

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Stage, Live Cricket Score and Updates: Aiming to seal a berth in the final, Pakistan take on Afghanistan in their Super 4 stage clash of Asia Cup 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on Wednesday. The Babar Azam-led side defeated India in their Super 4 opener, winning by five wickets. Mohammad Rizwan was in dominating form with the bat as Pakistan chased down a target of 182 runs, reaching 182 for five in 19.5 overs. The wicketkeeper-batter hammered 71 runs off 51 balls. Meanwhile, Shadab Khan took two wickets to restrict India to 181 for seven in 20 overs. On the other hand, Afghanistan crashed to a shocking defeat to hosts Sri Lanka in their Super 4 opener, losing by four wickets despite a knock of 84 runs off 45 balls by Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The Afghans won all their group stage matches and also defeated the hosts in the tournament opener. They will be aiming to stage a comeback and get their campaign back on track. A win for Pakistan will send them to the final to face Sri Lanka, who have already reached the title clash. Meanwhile, a win for Afghanistan will mean that they will still be in contention for a spot in the final alongwith Pakistan and India.

