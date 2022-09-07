Home / Cricket / Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: Resurgent PAK face AFG in Super 4 stage clash for berth in final
Live

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: Resurgent PAK face AFG in Super 4 stage clash for berth in final

cricket
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 05:03 PM IST

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Score: Led by Babar Azam, Pakistan face Afghanistan in their Super 4 stage fixture of Asia Cup 2022, in Sharjah on Wednesday. Follow here live cricket score and updates of PAK vs AFG T20 Asia Cup match.

PAK vs AFG Asia Cup Live Score: Pakistan face Afghanistan in their Super 4 fixture.
PAK vs AFG Asia Cup Live Score: Pakistan face Afghanistan in their Super 4 fixture.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Stage, Live Cricket Score and Updates: Aiming to seal a berth in the final, Pakistan take on Afghanistan in their Super 4 stage clash of Asia Cup 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on Wednesday. The Babar Azam-led side defeated India in their Super 4 opener, winning by five wickets. Mohammad Rizwan was in dominating form with the bat as Pakistan chased down a target of 182 runs, reaching 182 for five in 19.5 overs. The wicketkeeper-batter hammered 71 runs off 51 balls. Meanwhile, Shadab Khan took two wickets to restrict India to 181 for seven in 20 overs. On the other hand, Afghanistan crashed to a shocking defeat to hosts Sri Lanka in their Super 4 opener, losing by four wickets despite a knock of 84 runs off 45 balls by Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The Afghans won all their group stage matches and also defeated the hosts in the tournament opener. They will be aiming to stage a comeback and get their campaign back on track. A win for Pakistan will send them to the final to face Sri Lanka, who have already reached the title clash. Meanwhile, a win for Afghanistan will mean that they will still be in contention for a spot in the final alongwith Pakistan and India.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 07, 2022 05:03 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: Squads

    Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

    Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad

  • Sep 07, 2022 04:58 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live: Hello and good evening everyone!

    Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's crunch Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan, straight from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Toss is expected to be at 7:00 PM IST, with play to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

    Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!

Suryakumar Yadav drops to 4th in ICC T20 rankings, Mohammad Rizwan new No.1

cricket
Published on Sep 07, 2022 04:40 PM IST

India captain Rohit Sharma has gained four slots to reach 13th while Mohammad Rizwan has become the third Pakistan player to climb to the top of the T20I rankings.

Suryakumar has scored 133 runs in the Asia Cup(ANI)
Suryakumar has scored 133 runs in the Asia Cup(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: When and where to watch

cricket
Published on Sep 07, 2022 04:19 PM IST

Pakistan face Afghanistan in their upcoming Super 4 fixture of Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah, on Wednesday. Follow here live streaming details and when and where to watch details.

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan face Afghanistan on Wednesday.(AP)
Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan face Afghanistan on Wednesday.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
'We have overthought ourselves out of the Asia Cup': Robin Uthappa

cricket
Published on Sep 07, 2022 03:32 PM IST

Robin Uthappa criticized India for playing batters out of their regular positions despite not necessarily needing to do so.

India have lost back to back matches in the Super 4(ANI)
India have lost back to back matches in the Super 4(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Alex Hales earns shock England recall, to be part of T20 World Cup and Pakistan

cricket
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 03:02 PM IST

Alex Hales has been included in the England T20 squad for their tour of Pakistan in place of the injured Jonny Bairstow.

Alex Hales has scored 1644 runs in his T20I career at a strike rate of 136.33 in 60 matches.(Getty Images)
Alex Hales has scored 1644 runs in his T20I career at a strike rate of 136.33 in 60 matches.(Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk
'We need to figure that out, learn to bat well...': Pujara's blunt assessment

cricket
Published on Sep 07, 2022 01:15 PM IST

India are on the brink of getting knocked out of the Asia Cup after they fell to their second defeat in the Super 4 stage.

India have been unable to convert their blazing starts in the matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.&nbsp;(REUTERS)
India have been unable to convert their blazing starts in the matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. (REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk
Netizens spark meme fest as Rohit Sharma-led India stare at early Asia Cup exit

cricket
Published on Sep 07, 2022 12:54 PM IST

India are staring at the exit door after Sri Lanka outclassed Rohit Sharma & Co. by 6 wickets in the Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday. Team India fans have sparked a meme fest after Sri Lanka stunned the defending champions in the Super 4 encounter of the Asia Cup.

India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, and Arshdeep Singh, right, react as Sri Lankan batters score runs during the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup between Sri Lanka and India in Dubai(AP)
India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, and Arshdeep Singh, right, react as Sri Lankan batters score runs during the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup between Sri Lanka and India in Dubai(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Watch: Arshdeep stops after man abuses him in front of team bus, journos do this

cricket
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 02:17 PM IST

Arshdeep heard the man's comments and stopped after stepping inside the bus but then decided not to indulge further and went inside. Some journalists were also waiting on the sidelines, video graphing the entire incident. The moment the video recording was done, the journalists were seen confronting the fan for his behaviour.

Indian journalists confronted a man who ‘abused’ Arshdeep Singh
Indian journalists confronted a man who ‘abused’ Arshdeep Singh
ByHT Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma gives verdict on Bhuvneshwar's form after Sri Lanka defeat

cricket
Published on Sep 07, 2022 11:35 AM IST

Speaking at the post-match press conference on Tuesday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma shared his verdict about Bhuvneshwar Kumar's form in the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup. Sri Lanka defeated India by 6 wickets in the Super 4 phase of the Asia Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka defeated India by 6 wickets in the Super 4 phase of the Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday(AP)
Sri Lanka defeated India by 6 wickets in the Super 4 phase of the Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Jadeja posts major update on injury, 'Try to get back to cricket soon as I can'

cricket
Published on Sep 07, 2022 10:47 AM IST

Ravindra Jadeja had been ruled out from the Asia Cup with a knee injury and there have been major doubts on whether the all-rounder can take part in the T20 World Cup later this year.

Jadeja had been ruled out of the Asia Cup with a knee injury(ANI)
Jadeja had been ruled out of the Asia Cup with a knee injury(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk
Asia Cup, points table: Where do Rohit & Co. stand after Sri Lanka defeat?

cricket
Published on Sep 07, 2022 10:21 AM IST

Rohit Sharma & Co. are on the brink of an early exit from the Asia Cup 2022 after hosts Sri Lanka defeated Team India in the Super 4 stage of the continental tournament on Tuesday.

India's captain Rohit Sharma shake hands with Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka to congratulate him after Sri Lanka won the match&nbsp;(AP)
India's captain Rohit Sharma shake hands with Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka to congratulate him after Sri Lanka won the match (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Watch: SL unit miffed after Deepak Hooda survives controversial no-ball call

cricket
Published on Sep 07, 2022 09:54 AM IST

Controversy erupted during the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match between India vs Sri Lanka after all-rounder Deepak Chahar survived a no-ball call as the decision was turned down after being reviewed by the third umpire.

The Deepak Hooda no-ball created a bit of controversy.&nbsp;(Screengrab)
The Deepak Hooda no-ball created a bit of controversy. (Screengrab)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Watch: Rohit turns his back on Arshdeep in last over, video shocks everyone

cricket
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 11:41 AM IST

Rohit Sharma was seen almost turning his back on Arshdeep Singh when the youngster appeared to suggest something to his captain in the last over against Sri Lanka. The video of the incident has spread like wildfire on Twitter after India's defeat.

Rohit Sharma almost turned his back on Arshdeep Singh in the last over during India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match
Rohit Sharma almost turned his back on Arshdeep Singh in the last over during India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match
ByHT Sports Desk
Harbhajan Singh poses four difficult questions for Rohit, Dravid and selectors

cricket
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 04:54 PM IST

Legendary Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has called out the Indian think tank after Rohit Sharma & Co. suffered their second-straight defeat in the Super 4 phase of the Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday. Rohit & Co. are staring at the exit door after Sri Lanka outclassed India by 6 wickets in the Asia Cup.

Rohit &amp; Co. are staring at the exit door after Sri Lanka outclassed India by 6 wickets in the Asia Cup(AP)
Rohit & Co. are staring at the exit door after Sri Lanka outclassed India by 6 wickets in the Asia Cup(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
‘He’s cooling his heels at home': Shastri lambasts India's ‘baffling’ selection

cricket
Updated on Sep 07, 2022 09:35 AM IST

"Mohammed Shami cooling his heels at home just baffles me," an animated Ravi Shasri said in the post-match show on Star Sports after India's six-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Super 4 stage on Tuesday in Dubai.

Ravi Shastri and Wasim Akram reacted to India's loss against Sri Lanka
Ravi Shastri and Wasim Akram reacted to India's loss against Sri Lanka
ByHT Sports Desk
