News / Cricket / Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: PAK look to extend supremacy, AFG eye another upset
Live

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: PAK look to extend supremacy, AFG eye another upset

Oct 23, 2023 12:16 PM IST
OPEN APP

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Follow the Live Updates of PAK vs AFG, World Cup encounter in Chennai

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: After enduring tough defeats in their previous two encounters, Babar Azam-led Pakistan will look to return to winning ways when they meet Afghanistan in Match 22 of World Cup 2023 in Chennai on Monday. Afghanistan too head into the contest on ...Read More the back of a 149-run mauling against New Zealand and will be looking for their second win in the tournament.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023(PTI)

If we look at both the sides, Pakistan appear as favourites on paper, however, the Chepauk track, which has a reputation of assisting the spinners, will definitely raise Afghanistan's hope. The team has a promising spin line-up with Rashid Khan leading the department. He is assisted by Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi in this department. However, the problem for Afghanistan has been their batting, which has been inconsistent.

If we move our focus to Pakistan, they too have problems of their own. Despite assembling a good squad, the unit has failed to click and managed win against smaller opponents such as the Netherlands, and Sri Lanka. The team then endured a dramatic collapse against India and failed to put a fight against Australia. Pakistan will hope for a strong show against Afghanistan. Although a defeat won't hurt much, but they'll look to grab the valuable two points and give others a strong competition in the race for semifinals.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 23, 2023 12:15 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Stats attack

    Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who generally operates with the new ball at least by what we saw in the Asia Cup and the ongoing World Cup, needs three more wickets to reach 100 ODI wickets. He'll be the third Afghanistan player to achieve the feat.

  • Oct 23, 2023 11:55 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Who said what

    Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: “We have played four matches and we are 2-2. We are confident. We accept that we did not play well in the last two matches. We will have to perform up to the mark.” - Imam-ul-Haq ahead of Afghanistan encounter

  • Oct 23, 2023 11:30 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Points table

    Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: A look at the points table ahead of PAK vs AFG.

  • Oct 23, 2023 11:19 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: FORM GUIDE (last five completed matches, most recent first)

    Afghanistan: LWLLL

    Pakistan: LLWWL

  • Oct 23, 2023 11:14 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Head-to-Head at World Cup

    Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: The two sides have met once in the showpiece event, which was in the previous edition held in England. Then both the sides had engaged in a low-scoring thriller, which Pakistan eventually won by three wickets.

  • Oct 23, 2023 11:09 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Head-to-Head

    Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: If we look at the head-to-head records, Afghanistan are yet to defeat Pakistan in ODIs.

    The two sides have met seven times previously in the 50-over format.

  • Oct 23, 2023 10:56 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: How have Afghanistan fared so far

    Afghanistan vs Bangladesh (Bangladesh won by six wickets)

    Afghanistan vs India (India won by eight wickets)

    Afghanistan vs England (Afghanistan won by 69 runs)

    New Zealand vs Afghanistan (New Zealand won by 149 runs)

  • Oct 23, 2023 10:52 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: How have Pakistan fared so far

    Pakistan vs Netherlands (Pakistan won by 81 runs)

    Sri Lanka vs Pakistan (Pakistan won by six wickets)

    Pakistan vs India (India won by seven wickets)

    Australia vs Pakistan (Australia won by 62 runs)

  • Oct 23, 2023 10:41 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score: Hello and welcome to the Live Coverage of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan, World Cup encounter in Chennai. The match starts at 2:00 pm and the toss for the same will take place at 1:30 pm. Stay tuned for all the updates on the match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world cup

ICC World Cup 2023 points table: India cement No.1 spot

cricket
Published on Oct 23, 2023 11:10 AM IST

India established a two-point lead at the top of the table and thus got one foot in the semi-finals with their fifth consecutive win of the tournament.

Kohli orchestrated the chase (PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

PAK vs AFG Live World Cup: Opportunity for AFG to rub shoulders with AUS and PAK

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Follow the Live Updates of PAK vs AFG, World Cup encounter in Chennai

Live live Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023(PTI)
cricket
Updated on Oct 23, 2023 11:55 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Haryana vs Mizoram Live Score: null score after 16 overs is 112/4

Haryana vs Mizoram Live Score: null at 112/4 after 16 overs, Rohit Sharma at 38 runs and Rahul Tewatia at 3 runs

live Haryana vs Mizoram Live Score, Match 76 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
cricket
Updated on Oct 23, 2023 12:11 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Live Score: It’s a Four. null at 46/6 after 17.1 overs

Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Live Score: Licha John hit a Four on Pranav Karia bowling.null at 46/6 after 17.1 overs

live Arunachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Live Score, Match 78 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
cricket
Updated on Oct 23, 2023 12:15 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh Live Score: null score after 15 overs is 115/3

Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh Live Score: null at 115/3 after 15 overs, Rinku Singh at 9 runs and Sameer Rizvi at 27 runs

live Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh Live Score, Match 81 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
cricket
Updated on Oct 23, 2023 12:12 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Left-arm who? Kohli, Rohit serve up icy revenge in foothills of Dhauladhar

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli buried their demons against left-arm bowling and delivered India's first win over New Zealand in ICC tournaments after 20 years.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are super determined to win the World Cup for India.(Agencies)
cricket
Updated on Oct 23, 2023 11:08 AM IST
ByAditya Bhattacharya, Dharamsala

Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup: PAK vs AFG head-to-head record and form guide

As both teams prepare for the clash, let's take a look at some of the key stats ahead of the game:

Pakistan captain Babar Azam during a practice session(PTI)
cricket
Published on Oct 23, 2023 09:15 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

'...this is the best bowling combination': 2011 WC winner's passionate appeal

India recovering with the ball in the last 10 overs of the New Zealand innings went a long way in securing an important win in Dharamsala.

Mohammed Shami took three wickets in his last two overs, including two on the trot. (PTI)
cricket
Updated on Oct 23, 2023 08:49 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Chasing in the mountains no sweat as India's calm prevails

Mohammed Shami led an incredible comeback from the Indian bowlers but New Zealand's 273 was the most hosts have chased in this World Cup.

There was no panic, no hare-brained running, no outlandish shot-selection, no unseemly hurry to hurtle home(PTI)
cricket
Updated on Oct 23, 2023 08:25 AM IST
ByR Kaushik

Baroda vs Hyderabad Live Score: Match 73 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 09:00 AM

Baroda vs Hyderabad Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 73 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start at 09:00 AM

live Baroda vs Hyderabad Live Score, Match 73 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
cricket
Published on Oct 23, 2023 08:04 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Goa vs Railways Live Score: Match 75 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 09:00 AM

Goa vs Railways Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 75 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start at 09:00 AM

live Goa vs Railways Live Score, Match 75 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
cricket
Published on Oct 23, 2023 08:04 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Assam vs Chandigarh Live Score: Match 74 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 09:00 AM

Assam vs Chandigarh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 74 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start at 09:00 AM

live Assam vs Chandigarh Live Score, Match 74 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
cricket
Published on Oct 23, 2023 08:04 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Watch: Gavaskar draws epic Rohit parallel at Kohli's incredible six vs Boult

Virat Kohli pulled off an incredible hit against Trent Boult during the closing stages of India's run-chase.

Virat Kohli smashes a brilliant six against Trent Boult(Hotstar)
cricket
Updated on Oct 23, 2023 11:41 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Mohammed Shami chokeslams New Zealand as India's holy trinity reunites

Watching Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah in full tilt together is a sight for the sore eyes.

Mohammed Shami is over the moon with two wickets in 2 balls.(Reuters)
cricket
Updated on Oct 23, 2023 11:43 AM IST
ByAditya Bhattacharya, Dharamsala

Ramiz Raja sends scathing warning to Babar Azam ahead of Afghanistan WC clash

Pakistan have slipped up in their last two matches and they now have a tricky fixture ahead of them against Afghanistan.

Pakistan lost their last 2 matches on the trot after making a good start to the tournament.
cricket
Updated on Oct 23, 2023 11:43 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out