Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup Warm up cricket match
Follow live score from the ICC World Cup Warm up cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan.cricket Updated: May 24, 2019 15:09 IST
Live Updates: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan in the first warm-up match of ICC World Cup 2019.
Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain
Afghanistan XI: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan
