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Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch PAK vs AUS live on TV and online

PAK vs AUS, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Here are all the important details for the second ODI between Pakistan and Australia in Lahore. 

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 03:01 pm IST
By HT Sports Desk
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Pakistan will look to seal the three-match ODI series against Australia when the two teams meet in the second game in Lahore on Tuesday. The hosts began the series in style after registering a comprehensive five-wicket win in the opener in Rawalpindi. Arafat Minhas had a memorable debut for the Green Shirts, returning with a fifer to help Pakistan bowl out Australia for just 200 inside 45 overs.

Pakistan will take on Australia in the second ODI on Tuesday. (AFP)

Babar Azam and Ghazi Ghori then returned with knocks of 69 and 65 respectively to help Pakistan overhaul the target with five wickets in hand and 45 balls to spare. The two batters put on a 127-run stand, and this partnership was the main reason Pakistan didn't break a sweat while chasing the total.

However, it is important to state that Australia have not sent their full-strength squad for the series against Pakistan as the likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood have all been rested.

Of late, Pakistan have had the wood over Australia, winning their last two bilateral ODI series by 2-1. The visitors have everything to play for in the second ODI. A defeat would mark the third straight series loss to Pakistan in the 50-over format.

Squads:

The 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Australia will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Which channels will broadcast the 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Australia?

The 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Australia will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

Where will live streaming of the 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Australia be available?

The 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Australia will be streamed live on the Sports TV official YouTube channel.

 
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HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

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