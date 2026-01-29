Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Live Score: Final preparations begin for big guns amidst World Cup confusion for PCB
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Live Score: Pakistan host Australia for a three-match T20I series in Lahore, but their future in the World Cup remains hazy with talks of a boycott.
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Live Score: There is plenty of doubt surrounding what is going on with the Pakistan national team and their presence at next month's T20 World Cup. Before we see any conclusion on that, there is some cricket to be played. Salman Ali Agha's team are gearing up for the campaign and will face stiff competition in their final bit of competitive prep before the showpiece event, as a team with intentions of winning the tournament visits – the dreaded Australians, who will be hungry to get their hands on an ICC trophy yet again....Read More
This is the time to polish combinations and get the right pieces in place, and to start having players start clicking in the roles they have been gearing up for over the last year and a half leading up to this tournament. Lahore hosts us – who can get some confidence under the belt?
Pakistan vs Australia T20I series squads
Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Usman Tariq.
Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Live Score: Babar Azam returns to Pakistan squad after disaster BBL
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Live Score: Babar Azam is in the T20I squad, but it will only be made clear today if he is set to be a starting member with several top order stocks in the squad – Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, and Sahibzada Farhan are all present in the team, with more options through the middle overs. Babar was in tough form agaisnt Aussie bowlers when he played for Sydney Sixers in the BBL, striking at a rate of 103 – simply not good enough for modern day T20s. What's the call?
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Live Score: Three matches in Lahore
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Live Score: This series will see three matches in the space of four days in Lahore – quickfire action as the teams try to understand exactly what they need to do and what they need to work on. Almost full strength for both, but the preparation will be key for teams still looking for the right way to play modern T20s.
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Live Score: We head to Lahore, where two big guns in the World Cup race hone their skills and put together the final pieces leading up to next month's World Cup. At the moment for Pakistan, it's not all about the cricket – but for a couple of hours this evening and over the weekend, it very much will be. Australia come knocking – do the hosts have the answers?