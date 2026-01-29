Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Live Score: Final preparations begin for big guns amidst World Cup confusion for PCB

Live

By

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Live Score: Pakistan host Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series.

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I Live Score: There is plenty of doubt surrounding what is going on with the Pakistan national team and their presence at next month's T20 World Cup. Before we see any conclusion on that, there is some cricket to be played. Salman Ali Agha's team are gearing up for the campaign and will face stiff competition in their final bit of competitive prep before the showpiece event, as a team with intentions of winning the tournament visits – the dreaded Australians, who will be hungry to get their hands on an ICC trophy yet again. This is the time to polish combinations and get the right pieces in place, and to start having players start clicking in the roles they have been gearing up for over the last year and a half leading up to this tournament. Lahore hosts us – who can get some confidence under the belt? Pakistan vs Australia T20I series squads Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Usman Tariq. Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa ...Read More

This is the time to polish combinations and get the right pieces in place, and to start having players start clicking in the roles they have been gearing up for over the last year and a half leading up to this tournament. Lahore hosts us – who can get some confidence under the belt? Pakistan vs Australia T20I series squads Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Usman Tariq. Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa