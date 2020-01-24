Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Live score and updates at Lahore

cricket

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 14:11 IST

Toss: Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat.

After several rounds of negotiations, Bangladesh cricket team agreed to tour Pakistan. The contest will begin with a three-match T20I series, the first of which will take place at Lahore on Friday. Pakistan will be entering the contest after series defeat against Australia, and have made a total of nine changes into the team.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Ahsan Ali, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Liton Das(w), Mahmudullah(c), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain