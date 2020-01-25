Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I in Lahore: Live cricket score and updates

cricket

Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the second T20I of three-match series at Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. The hosts won the first match by 5 wickets and will look to take an unassailable lead in the series. As for Bangladesh, they need a victory to force the match into decider which is scheduled to be played at the same venue on Monday.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain