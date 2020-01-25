e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I in Lahore: Live cricket score and updates

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I in Lahore: Live cricket score and updates

PAK vs BAN: Catch all the action of second T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Jan 25, 2020 14:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I in Lahore: Live cricket score and updates
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I in Lahore: Live cricket score and updates(AFP)
         

Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the second T20I of three-match series at Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. The hosts won the first match by 5 wickets and will look to take an unassailable lead in the series. As for Bangladesh, they need a victory to force the match into decider which is scheduled to be played at the same venue on Monday.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh moves SC challenging rejection of mercy plea by President
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh moves SC challenging rejection of mercy plea by President
Shiv Sena backs MNS on expelling illegal Pakistan, Bangladeshi Muslims migrants
Shiv Sena backs MNS on expelling illegal Pakistan, Bangladeshi Muslims migrants
‘I am being starved by the church’, says expelled Kerala nun
‘I am being starved by the church’, says expelled Kerala nun
‘Centre afraid’, says Sharad Pawar as NIA takes over Bhima Koregaon case
‘Centre afraid’, says Sharad Pawar as NIA takes over Bhima Koregaon case
‘Tihar gave all papers’: Delhi court rejects plea of December 16 gang rape convicts’ lawyer
‘Tihar gave all papers’: Delhi court rejects plea of December 16 gang rape convicts’ lawyer
US diplomat urges India to release Kashmiri leaders detained without charge
US diplomat urges India to release Kashmiri leaders detained without charge
India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Kohli to make one critical change
India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Kohli to make one critical change
Caste-based politics won’t work: Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls
Caste-based politics won’t work: Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news