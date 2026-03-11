Pak vs Ban Live Score: Bangladesh put Pakistan to bat after winning the toss
Pak vs Ban Live Score: Bangladesh win the toss and invite Pakistan to bat in the first ODI at Mirpur.
Pak vs Ban Live Score: Pakistan take on Bangladesh in the first ODI of the three-match series.
Pak vs Ban Live Score: Bangladesh and Pakistan meet in Dhaka today to begin a three-match ODI series, but this is not just another bilateral opener. For Bangladesh, it is a chance to reset after the disappointment of missing the T20 World Cup and to begin a fresh phase at home under Mehidy Hasan Miraz. For Pakistan, it is the first real look at an ODI side in transition after the headline decision to leave out Babar Azam, with Shaheen Shah Afridi leading a squad carrying several new faces. Add the Mirpur surface, where games often tighten rather than run away, and the 1st ODI already carries far more intrigue than a routine first match usually does. Bangladesh have also signalled a tactical shift by moving Litton Das to No. 5 in a bid to strengthen a middle order that Phil Simmons has openly identified as an area needing improvement. Pakistan, meanwhile, arrive with history on their side in this rivalry, but with fresh questions around batting stability, selection intent, and how quickly a reworked unit can settle into foreign conditions. That makes today’s contest a meeting point between familiarity and uncertainty - Bangladesh leaning on home conditions, Pakistan gambling on renewal, and both sides trying to shape the tone of the series from ball one....Read More
Squads -
Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Shamyl Hussain.
Pak vs Ban Live Score: Pakistan ring in major overhaul for Bangladesh ODIs with Babar out, Shaheen in charge
Pakistan have turned up in Dhaka with one of their biggest recent ODI resets, and the changes begin right at the top. Babar Azam has been left out, Shaheen Shah Afridi continues as captain, and the selectors have packed the squad with six uncapped players, making this Bangladesh series an early look at a side trying to move from reputation to renewal. The new names in the squad are Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan and Shamyl Hussain, while the core now leans more heavily on players such as Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed. Pakistan’s call comes after a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, and the message is hard to miss: this is not just a squad tweak, it is a selection statement.
Pak vs Ban Live Score: Pakistan vs Bangladesh head-to-head
Pak vs Ban Live Score: Pakistan have dominated this ODI rivalry for years, winning 34 of the 39 completed ODIs they have played against Bangladesh, with Bangladesh managing five victories. Pakistan have also won the last two completed ODIs between the sides - in the 2023 Asia Cup and at the 2023 ODI World Cup - while their scheduled meeting at the 2025 Champions Trophy did not produce a result. As the teams meet again in Mirpur today, the bigger question is whether history still carries the same weight: Pakistan are entering the series with a reshaped squad under Shaheen Shah Afridi after leaving out Babar Azam, while Bangladesh are starting afresh at home under Mehidy Hasan Miraz. That gives the 1st ODI a slightly different feel despite the one-sided overall numbers - Pakistan bring the stronger record, Bangladesh bring home conditions and a chance to test a new-look opposition straight away.
Pak vs Ban Live Score: Dhaka set for opening clash as both sides begin with fresh questions
Pak vs Ban Live Score: Bangladesh and Pakistan kick off their three-match ODI series in Dhaka today, and the first match already feels bigger than a routine bilateral opener. Bangladesh are beginning a new phase at home under Mehidy Hasan Miraz, while Pakistan arrive with a reshaped side and plenty of attention on how they respond after leaving out Babar Azam.