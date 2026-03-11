Pak vs Ban Live Score: Bangladesh put Pakistan to bat after winning the toss

Live

Pak vs Ban Live Score: Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead Pakistan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz in charge of Bangladesh.

Pak vs Ban Live Score: Bangladesh and Pakistan meet in Dhaka today to begin a three-match ODI series, but this is not just another bilateral opener. For Bangladesh, it is a chance to reset after the disappointment of missing the T20 World Cup and to begin a fresh phase at home under Mehidy Hasan Miraz. For Pakistan, it is the first real look at an ODI side in transition after the headline decision to leave out Babar Azam, with Shaheen Shah Afridi leading a squad carrying several new faces. Add the Mirpur surface, where games often tighten rather than run away, and the 1st ODI already carries far more intrigue than a routine first match usually does. Bangladesh have also signalled a tactical shift by moving Litton Das to No. 5 in a bid to strengthen a middle order that Phil Simmons has openly identified as an area needing improvement. Pakistan, meanwhile, arrive with history on their side in this rivalry, but with fresh questions around batting stability, selection intent, and how quickly a reworked unit can settle into foreign conditions. That makes today’s contest a meeting point between familiarity and uncertainty - Bangladesh leaning on home conditions, Pakistan gambling on renewal, and both sides trying to shape the tone of the series from ball one. Squads - Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana. Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Shamyl Hussain. ...Read More

